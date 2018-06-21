Neymar to Start for Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Needs 5 Matches to Be Fully Fit

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite said on Thursday that Neymar will start Brazil's second game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Costa Rica on Friday.



The forward was forced out of training on Tuesday with an ankle injury but is fit to play, although Tite explained that he is still some way short of full match fitness, per Tom Marshall of ESPN FC.

"It's still the same prognosis. He played his first 90 minutes [against Switzerland] in three-and-a-half months," he said. "There is a science [behind the recovery] and calmness. Five matches is the minimum he needs; he has already sped up the process. It is on track, don't worry."

Neymar missed the end of Paris Saint-Germain's season after undergoing surgery on a fractured metatarsal in March. He didn't return to action until Brazil's World Cup preparations, featuring in games against Croatia and Austria and scoring in both matches.

The 26-year-old started Brazil's first game of the World Cup against Switzerland but could not find the target in a 1-1 draw. He was singled out for special attention by the Swiss:

The forward subsequently limped out of training with an ankle problem that Brazil felt was a result of the Switzerland match, per football journalist Rik Sharma:

The draw against Switzerland means Brazil have work to do to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup. They have little room for error against Costa Rica and will be expected to win the game comfortably.

Tite has already named his team for Friday's match:

Brazil will be unchanged for the game, and more will be expected from Neymar after he failed to inspire his team to victory against Switzerland.

He has been looking good in training in the build-up to the game:

Neymar came in for criticism for appearing to play for himself rather than the team against Switzerland. However, Tite said he has not told Neymar to be less selfish, per Paul Hayward at the Daily Telegraph:

The Brazil talisman's pace, skill and finishing ability make him a nightmare for defenders. He is the world's most expensive player and is expected to have a big impact on the World Cup.

Brazil are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Russia, and the Selecao will need the PSG man back to his best if they are to go all the way.