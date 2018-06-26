NFL Veterans Who Will Be Hearing Footsteps in Training Camps

NFL Veterans Who Will Be Hearing Footsteps in Training CampsJune 26, 2018
"You got everything to lose. This guy has got nothing to lose," Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa tells Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Johnson in the Creed II trailer.
Everyone is replaceable, and this realization transcends sport. Yet it encapsulates the yearly grind NFL veterans face. There is always someone younger, stronger and faster coming through the ranks, while even the best eventually fade.
Organizations, meanwhile, continue their endless searches to improve rosters through free agency, trades or the draft.
Inevitably, established veterans will be tossed to the side for younger versions with far more promise. Everyone gets knocked down a peg eventually. That's OK. It still hurts when it happens, though.
The following 12 veterans know competition is on its way—and they should be worried—because the NFL doesn't have any loyalty in its DNA.
QB Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens
Joe Flacco is in a no-win situation.
Basically, he's being set up to fail because the Baltimore Ravens are already looking toward their long-term future after selecting Lamar Jackson with a first-round pick in April.
"Obviously, when you pick a quarterback, when you pick anybody in the first round, it means something," Flacco said, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "I don't know what that means. I don't know exactly what it is. That's not my job to worry about what it is."
The 33-year-old signal-caller hasn't done nearly enough to help his team, which has a 40-40 record since its Super Bowl XLVII victory following the 2012 campaign. Over the next five seasons, Flacco averaged a 62.8 completion percentage, 3,629 passing yards, 19.6 touchdowns and 16.2 turnovers. His performance fits the definition of mediocre.
The coaching staff, meanwhile, is trying to find ways to get the rookie on the field, even in some two-quarterbacks sets.
"I have a lot of fun seeing what they come up with and what they're going to come up with next," Jackson said, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "We'll see where it goes. You have to use your good players."
Baltimore can save $10.5 million by releasing Flacco after the upcoming season. The 10-year veteran must outperform recent expectations, or the franchise will almost certainly exercise its option.
RB Rob Kelley, Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins have a crowded backfield, and their lead back role is expected to change after Rob Kelley became the offense's top rusher during the 2016 campaign.
Samaje Perine, whom the organization drafted in last year's fourth round, gained the most yards on the ground last season (603), yet Kelley was still running with the first team during organized team activities, according to Stephen Czarda of Washington's official site.
Perine's ascension occurred because Kelley dealt with multiple injuries.
"Nobody wants to deal with injuries, especially when you put the work in during the offseason," Kelley said. "Then you don't get a chance to display the work you put in, so I did get frustrated. But, you realize that in the NFL, things happen, and you've got to be able to move on and forward from it."
Real change should take place once second-round pick Derrius Guice gets his feet underneath him. Guice was viewed as a first-round talent who fell in the draft because of maturity concerns even though he's a vicious between-the-tackles runner.
"These guys are making sure I know what's going on," the rookie said of his teammates, per Washington's official Twitter account.
Chris Thompson, of course, is a special third-round back when healthy. Sooner or later, Guice will develop into the team's first- and second-down back.
WR Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons
Mohamed Sanu has finished second in receiving yardage behind Julio Jones in each season since he signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2016.
But his time as the team's No. 2 option in the passing game is coming to an end.
The Falcons spent the 26th overall pick on Calvin Ridley, who is the most polished receiver out of this year's draft class. Ridley's transition has been seamless, as safety Ricardo Allen recently discussed with ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure:
"One thing me and the veteran DBs already talked about and one of the things I'm already excited to see is [Ridley] in Year 4 and Year 5. I know that's kind of jumping ahead early, but because he's such a disciplined route-runner, and because he already kind of moves like a veteran, I just want to see when he becomes a veteran how much better a player he's going to be."
Today's NFL requires three or four options for a passing attack to succeed. Sanu is a reliable professional, and he still provides value opposite Jones. But his opportunities should decrease throughout the season as Ridley gets more targets.
"And as the practices went on, you saw more of the speed come because he had real assurance of the right spot, the right space, where to break guys off," head coach Dan Quinn said, per McClure. "So I'm encouraged. I really am. The speed, the athleticism, all the things you saw on tape, that came to life."
WR Braxton Miller, Houston Texans
Braxton Miller's transition from collegiate quarterback to NFL wide receiver hasn't gone according to plan, and the Houston Texans don't appear to be willing to wait for him to develop into their top slot option.
Instead, the franchise invested a fourth-round pick in Keke Coutee, who garnered the highest rating among draft-eligible slot receivers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The rookie made quick strides through his initial professional practices too.
"He's only getting better," two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "He's always hanging around, seeing what I'm doing in between periods, asking me questions. The guy can play football."
Coutee finished fourth overall last season at the FBS level with 1,429 receiving yards. He presents an interesting combination of deep speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) and ability to create after the catch.
The rookie does lack size (5'11", 180 lbs) and some of Miller's raw athleticism, but he's already made a positive impression upon the coaching staff, which creates an avenue for him to join Hopkins and Will Fuller V as the top options.
"He's done a good job," wide receivers coach John Perry told Wilson. "He's working hard. He shows up every day. He's done everything we've asked him to do. If he continues to do that, I can see him moving forward."
OT Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
Donald Penn is one of the game's most consistent left tackles. In fact, he started 170 straight regular-season games before requiring foot surgery to end his 2017 campaign. His best days are behind him, though.
Not only is Penn recovering from an injury, but the 35-year-old lineman could also face punishment from the league following allegations he poured a drink on his wife's head and grabbed her by the wrist during an argument. A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told ESPN that legal charges against him were dropped because of "insufficient evidence to result in a conviction," via Reuters.
The organization, meanwhile, drafted Penn's replacement when it chose Kolton Miller with the 15th overall pick.
The team rewarded its blindside protector last season with a two-year, $21 million contract extension, but his time is limited. Miller already worked with Oakland's first-team offense during rookie minicamp and organized team activities, and he is living up to expectations.
"[The setting is] not too big for him," offensive line coach Tom Cable said of Miller, per Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee. "He's looked just fine. He's put an exclamation point on our choosing of him. What I saw in him was a lot of really good characteristics of a left tackle. He's very athletic. He's very smart."
Penn appears to be entering a one-and-done campaign. He'll get one more year of protecting Derek Carr's backside before Miller permanently shifts to the all-important left tackle spot.
OG J.R. Sweezy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is far from complete despite the amount of talent at the skill positions. The unit's line is far from settled, and the front five must address multiple spots to realize the group's full potential.
Left tackle Donovan Smith must improve. Right tackle is uncertain since Demar Dotson required offseason knee surgery and could miss some time during training camp. But both spots are guaranteed if the two are healthy and not completely awful.
Right guard is the real sore spot since J.R. Sweezy hasn't been healthy. The 29-year-old blocker missed 18 games over the last two seasons. Granted, he played in 14 contests last year, but he still landed on injured reserve with a leg injury (after missing all of the 2016 campaign with back issues).
"I should be cleared in the next week or two and ready to go," Sweezy told the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman at minicamp earlier this month. "You get to step back and really dig in on the playbook and understand another level deeper, but you always want to be out there with your guys. That's the hardest part, just standing out here and not being able to do much other than watch."
Caleb Benenoch will compete to start and possibly displace Sweezy unless Dotson's status forces the third-year lineman to play right tackle.
DT Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills
Kyle Williams represents everything the Bills organization and the city of Buffalo are. He spent the past 12 seasons earning multiple Pro Bowl berths yet receiving little fanfare for his outstanding play at the oft-overlooked position of nose tackle.
After a long and successful run, Williams is preparing his inevitable replacement. The Bills drafted Harrison Phillips in the third round after the defensive lineman led the Stanford Cardinal last season with 102.0 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.
Williams discussed the rookie with Chris Brown of the team's official website:
"I think he's going to be in a direct advantage with myself inside and Star [Lotulelei], where we're going to teach him and bring him along and show him everything because withholding information from him does us no good. The better and faster we can bring these young guys along, the better our football team is going to be, and that's all I care about."
It's a mature approach from a veteran who knows his career is almost complete. Williams remains the soul of the Bills defense, but the defensive tackle spot will feature a four-man rotation (including Adolphus Washington). The 35-year-old defender should expect his snaps to decrease.
DE John Simon, Indianapolis Colts
System fit can mean everything in the NFL. Some skill sets simply don't jibe with scheme responsibilities.
The Indianapolis Colts' John Simon, for example, isn't an ideal fit in new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' four-man front after signing to play outside linebacker in the previous coaching staff's preferred 3-4 look. The change already forced Johnathan Hankins and Henry Anderson off the roster.
"The scheme change is definitely a transition for me, putting a hand in the dirt, but it's not one I can't make," Simon said, per Anderson Herald Bulletin's George Bremer. "I'd tell you that standing up and playing linebacker's a lot harder transition from college to the NFL than putting your hand in the dirt is."
The organization signed Simon to a three-year, $13.5 million deal last season as general manager Chris Ballard attempted a defensive overhaul. Simon, along with Jabaal Sheard, was meant to improve the team's overall athleticism and provide more of an edge presence.
Simon played in nine games and registered three sacks before going on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. Now he's behind Tarell Basham at defensive end on the depth chart.
"I hope I'm competing for a starting job," Simon said, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "They want to make it very competitive, and as a player, as a competitor, that's what you want."
LB Joe Schobert, Cleveland Browns
Joe Schobert can't catch a break.
The second-year defender tied for the league lead last season with 144 combined tackles and made his first Pro Bowl. The 2016 fourth-round pick even led the NFL in defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus.
Yet the Cleveland Browns organization wasn't satisfied with a linebacker corps that also features Jamie Collins Sr. and Christian Kirksey. It signed Mychal Kendricks after the Philadelphia Eagles released the 74-game starter.
Kendricks can play all three linebacker spots, and he holds an edge over Schobert.
First, the six-year veteran is a superior athlete. Second, he fits the aggressive style coordinator Gregg Williams prefers after the defender led all 4-3 linebackers in pass-rushing productivity last season, per PFF. Finally, financial considerations come into play.
Collins and Kirksey are among the top 10 highest-paid on an annual basis among off-ball linebackers, according to Spotrac, while Schobert is still operating on his rookie deal.
"We'll start him out in the middle and also start him out on the outside," head coach Hue Jackson said of Kendricks, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "As you know, Gregg plays a lot of different packages, so he'll be a little bit at every place."
Quality depth is always a positive thing, but a good, young linebacker may be kept off the field as a result.
LB Shane Ray, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos were so excited about Shane Ray's potential that they traded up in the first round of the 2015 draft to select the pass-rusher. How quickly things change.
Ray's career arc took a downturn in recent months. First, the franchise chose to decline the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, per the Denver Post's Kyle Fredrickson. Second, the edge defender required a fourth surgery on his wrist earlier this month, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.
The 25-year-old outside linebacker became an afterthought the moment Denver used the fifth overall pick in April's draft on Bradley Chubb.
"You know what? He can be [like me]," DeMarcus Ware said of the rookie, per Talk of Fame Sports Network's Clark Judge. "He's one of those guys who's mature. He listens. And that's what you want from a young guy. Because some of them come in very arrogant, saying, 'OK, I'm in the league now.' But to me, he has that 'I just arrived' mentality. 'Now what do I need to do to deliver?'"
Ware, who retired following the 2016 campaign, and Von Miller were a dynamic duo that led the way to Denver's Super Bowl 50 victory. Ray was supposed to replace Ware in the lineup. So far, he's been incapable of doing so. Naturally, the Broncos found someone else who could fill the role.
CB Ronald Darby, Philadelphia Eagles
Before any argument can be made regarding Ronald Darby's status with the Philadelphia Eagles, an acknowledgment of his play is necessary. He has been one of the better young cover corners since entering the league in 2015.
However, his long-term status with the team is dependent on financial and depth considerations.
"There's a lot riding on this year," Darby said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Paul Domowitch. "I'm just going to go out there and have fun. At the end of the day, the Lord makes no mistakes. So I'm just going to go out and play to the best of my ability and let the chips fall where they may. I'm going to go out and play fast, play confident and just have fun."
Darby is entering the last year of his contract, and the Eagles are deep at cornerback. Jalen Mills and Rasul Douglas are returning. More importantly, Sidney Jones is healthy after missing all but one game last year because of an Achilles injury. Plus, De'Vante Bausby has been impressive this offseason and has potential to earn the nickel role Patrick Robinson vacated.
This is a strong group, and Darby knows he needs to play well to earn a long-term contract. If he doesn't, there are guys on the roster ready, willing and able to compete.
S Barry Church, Jacksonville Jaguars
As the game evolves, big nickels look become more prevalent. The safety position adapts out of necessity. It's a pass-first league, and defensive backs must be able to perform multiple roles.
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be set along their back line with Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson, but neither should become too comfortable after the front office drafted Ronnie Harrison with its third-round pick this year.
Harrison presents an interesting combination of size (6'3", 214 lbs) and an understanding of angles and coverages. As such, the young defensive back can't be boxed into a certain role. He's capable of playing both free and strong safety.
"I like what I see so far," head coach Doug Marrone told reporters of Harrison. "... I think the thing that we're impressed with is that coming from the school, Alabama, that he came from and coach [Nick] Saban and his background being a defensive backs coach ... there's not really anything you can throw at them coverage-wise and scheme-wise and even technique-wise that maybe they haven't seen before."
Church is a little more vulnerable to Harrison's presence on the roster since the veteran turned 30 years old in February, and the Jaguars can move on from his contract after this season with no dead money counting against the salary cap, according to Spotrac.