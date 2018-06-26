NFL Veterans Who Will Be Hearing Footsteps in Training Camps

0 of 12

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

"You got everything to lose. This guy has got nothing to lose," Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa tells Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Johnson in the Creed II trailer.

Everyone is replaceable, and this realization transcends sport. Yet it encapsulates the yearly grind NFL veterans face. There is always someone younger, stronger and faster coming through the ranks, while even the best eventually fade.

Organizations, meanwhile, continue their endless searches to improve rosters through free agency, trades or the draft.

Inevitably, established veterans will be tossed to the side for younger versions with far more promise. Everyone gets knocked down a peg eventually. That's OK. It still hurts when it happens, though.

The following 12 veterans know competition is on its way—and they should be worried—because the NFL doesn't have any loyalty in its DNA.