Doug Baldwin, Malcolm Jenkins, More Respond to Donald Trump's Pardon Request

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, former NFL wideout Anquan Boldin, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson responded to President Donald Trump's call for pardon recommendations Thursday.

In a piece for the New York Times, the four Players Coalition members discussed how more sweeping changes within the justice system are needed to truly make a difference:

"To be sure, the president's clemency power can be a valuable tool for redressing injustice. Just look at Alice Johnson, age 63, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug conviction until her sentence was commuted by President Trump. He should be commended for using his clemency power in that case.

"But a handful of pardons will not address the sort of systemic injustice that NFL players have been protesting. These are problems that our government has created, many of which occur at the local level. If President Trump thinks he can end these injustices if we deliver him a few names, he hasn't been listening to us."

On June 8, Trump said he welcomed all NFL players to send him recommendations for pardons and added that his committee would consider each case.

