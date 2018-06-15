Donald Trump Says No NFL Players Reached out After Pardon Offer

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Friday that no NFL players responded to his offer to recommend people for presidential pardons.

While appearing on Fox News (h/t TMZ Sports), Trump said the following about the situation:

"No, I haven't heard [from them]. ... They're all saying, 'Oh, it has nothing to do with the flag, it's the way we've been treated.' In the meantime, they're making $15 million a year. Maybe they've called the staff but I've not personally heard from one ... because I don't know if it's a real issue. I don't think it's a real issue."

Last week, Trump said he would consider providing pardons to anyone that NFL players believe has been treated unfairly by the justice system.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

