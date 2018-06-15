Donald Trump Says No NFL Players Reached out After Pardon Offer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Friday that no NFL players responded to his offer to recommend people for presidential pardons.

While appearing on Fox News (h/t TMZ Sports), Trump said the following about the situation:

"No, I haven't heard [from them]. ... They're all saying, 'Oh, it has nothing to do with the flag, it's the way we've been treated.' In the meantime, they're making $15 million a year. Maybe they've called the staff but I've not personally heard from one ... because I don't know if it's a real issue. I don't think it's a real issue."

Last week, Trump said he would consider providing pardons to anyone that NFL players believe has been treated unfairly by the justice system.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Stars Are Demanding NBA Money

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Stars Are Demanding NBA Money

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Get Their Rings 💎

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Get Their Rings 💎

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Tells Oprah How Pats Handled Anthem Controversy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Tells Oprah How Pats Handled Anthem Controversy

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested on 9 Criminal Charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested on 9 Criminal Charges

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report