President Donald Trump Asks NFL Players for Recommendations on Who to Pardon

President Donald Trump called on NFL players to recommend people for potential presidential pardons on Friday.

According to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, Trump said he would consider any cases in which players believe people were imprisoned incorrectly:

"I'm going to ask all of those people to recommend to me—because that's what they're protesting—people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system. And I understand that. I'm going to ask them to recommend to me people that were unfairly treated and I'm gonna take a look at those applications and if I find and my committee finds that they've been unfairly treated then we'll pardon them. Or at least let them out."

Trump has vocally opposed NFL player protests against racial inequality and police brutality during the national anthem before games.

