2018 NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Knicks, Celtics Among Suitors for No. 4 Pick

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have nearly a quarter of the NBA interested in trading for the No. 4 overall pick.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, the Grizzlies "are in discussions" about trading the No. 4 pick to the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic in advance of Thursday's NBA draft.

Givony added those clubs have shown "varying degrees of interest" and that the Grizzlies "don't anticipate the most serious proposals to arrive until they are actually on the clock and ready to make their pick."

The Athletic's Michael Scotto first reported June 14 the Grizzlies had "gauged the trade market" for the No. 4 overall pick if they could attach it to Chandler Parsons' contract.

Parsons, who has appeared in 70 of 164 games over the last two seasons, is owed $49.2 million guaranteed over the final two years of his contract.

According to Givony, the Grizzlies "hope to move back a few spots rather than moving out of the lottery altogether."

That would seem to make all of the aforementioned teams logical fits, with the exception of the Boston Celtics since their lone first-round pick clocks in at No. 27 overall.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic to the Grizzlies in his latest mock draft.