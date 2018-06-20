Deandre Ayton Tweets Instructions on How to Send Call of Duty Promotional Tweet

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Deandre Ayton is learning that tweets never die.

The expected No. 1 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft had a bit of a social media snafu Wednesday, copy-pasting and tweeting the instructions he received for a sponsored Call of Duty post:

Soon after deleting, the tweet respawned in its correct form:

Anyone who has ever worked in any form of media knows exactly how this went. Ayton copied over the instructions to avoid messing up the hashtags then hit tweet before adding the actual copy.

It's a simple mistake.

That said, it would have been better—and funnier—if Ayton had just kept the mistake up rather than reposting it. Everyone knows those tweets are paid sponsor content. Editing it and pretending it's some genuine message isn't gonna work; nearly every reply to Ayton's tweet is about the original.

Ayton is new to this, but hopefully he's learning it's always better to steer into the curve and play into the joke rather than pretend the snafu didn't happen.