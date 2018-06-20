Marvin Bagley III to Release Rap Mixtape 'Don't Blink' Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Projected top-five pick Marvin Bagley III is going to make his draft day one to remember.

Hours before he hits the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the 2018 NBA draft, the former Duke forward will drop a new mixtape titled "Don't Blink." According to Bagley's Instagram story, the mixtape will be available at 12 a.m. ET Thursday.

Bagley, who raps under the name MB3FIVE, previously dropped a single "Breathe" prior to the start of his freshman season at Duke.

"Music is a way for me to put how I'm feeling onto paper," Bagley told Bleacher Report's David Gardner in March. "I can't put into words how much that process means to me."