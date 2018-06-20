France vs. Peru Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France will be aiming to post just their second victory in 10 overall meetings with South American opponents when they resume their group stage schedule with Thursday's Group C matchup against Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena.

World Cup betting line: France opened as a -335 favorite (wager $335 to win $100); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.0-1.1, France (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark FC podcast on iTunes or at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news.

France vs. Peru World Cup matchup analysis

Les Bleus are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions, but face a desperate Peruvian side that faces elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after falling 1-0 to Denmark as +240 underdogs in their group stage opener last weekend.

France will likely punch their ticket to the knockout stage with a victory over Peru in Thursday's contest, but the two-time World Cup finalists have been less than dominant in recent outings. Les Bleus needed an own goal by Australia's Aziz Behich in the dying minutes to earn a narrow 2-1 victory over the Socceroos as -450 chalk in their tournament opener.

That squad also needed a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with a youthful squad from the United States in their final pre-tournament friendly on June 9. While France has compiled a sturdy 9-3-1 win-draw-loss record across all competitions since June 2017, they have struggled in clashes with South American squads in recent years, producing a 1-4-4 win-draw-loss record in their past nine, including draws with Ecuador and Uruguay in World Cup action.

Peru enters Thursday's contest desperate to avoid a loss and a swift exit from Russia 2018. Los Incas were denied their first win in World Cup action since 1978 in Saturday's clash with Denmark, despite outshooting and out-possessing the Danes.

While the Peruvians take on France as massive underdogs following their first defeat in 16 outings across all competitions, they cannot be underestimated. Los Incas have kept clean sheets in six of eight overall outings, including impressive victories in pre-tournament friendlies with rising European powers Croatia and Iceland.

All 2018 World Cup odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.