Iranian Women Allowed in Azadi Stadium to Watch Televised 2018 World Cup Match

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 20, 2018

An Iranian supporter poses with the national flag ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 20, 2018. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Iranian women were allowed into Tehran's Azadi Stadium for the first time in 37 years on Wednesday to watch Iran's FIFA 2018 World Cup clash against Spain on television. 

Women are not allowed to enter stadiums in Iran, but permission was given for female fans to support their national team's efforts in Russia, per Open Stadiums:

Journalist Sobhan Hassanvand showed the scene at the Azadi Stadium:

 

