World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Thursday

Victor Caivano/Associated Press

Lionel Messi and Argentina return to 2018 FIFA World Cup action on Thursday, when they take on Group D leaders Croatia in a match they can not afford to lose.

The second round of fixtures in Group C also takes place, as leaders France face Peru, while Denmark clash with Australia.

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, 1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, 1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.







Here are the latest odds, according to OddsShark:

Denmark (19-20), Draw (23-10), Australia (14-5). Pick: Draw

France (29-50), Draw (11-4), Peru (26-5). Pick: France

Argentina (53-50), Draw (43-20), Croatia (27-10). Pick: Argentina

Argentina vs. Croatia

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic will come up against Barcelona team-mate Messi on Thursday and has warned his team the forward will be in determined mood, per Goal's Joe Wright.

"My impression is not just that he's motivated but that he's uber-motivated," Rakitic said. "When he goes to Argentina, he has a special smile on his face. I don't think there is a player more proud to wear the jersey than he is."

Messi missed a penalty in Argentina's draw against Iceland on Saturday and may feel he has a point to prove at the World Cup against Croatia.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli is expected to change up his team after they failed to impress against the World Cup debutants. Football writer Peter Coates showed how they might line up:

Argentina's squad is packed full of attacking talent, but they need to find the right balance to ensure Messi gets the required support to enable him to produce his best football.

Sampaoli's team must also improve defensively, as they looked shaky at the back against Iceland.

Croatia have players who can take advantage of any instability, with Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic likely to feature in attack.

Rakitic and Real Madrid's Luka Modric will pull the strings in midfield, and Argentina will have to put in an improved display if they are to secure the win that will boost their hopes of progression.

France vs. Peru

France managed to win their opening group game against Australia, but there are still plenty of question marks over Les Bleus after a less than convincing showing.

Didier Deschamps' men needed a penalty from Antoine Griezmann and an own goal to secure all three points, and they struggled to break down the determined Socceroos.

France are likely to make changes to their team for the game, per football writer Tom Williams:

Olivier Giroud came off the bench against Australia, and it looks as though he may be trusted from the start against Peru.

The Chelsea striker will be charged with leading the line and be supported by Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. Giroud may lack the flair of other players in the squad, but his goalscoring record for his country is excellent, and he offers another dimension to the France attack.

Peru will need to sharpen up in front of goal if they are to get a result against France. The South Americans were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their opening game but missed a penalty and were wasteful throughout.

Christian Cueva, who skied that spot-kick, is keen to make amends, per Stuart James at the Guardian:

Peru produced a vibrant attacking display against Denmark, and if they can repeat that performance, they will cause France problems. Les Bleus have the superior squad but need to improve after a sluggish showing against Australia.