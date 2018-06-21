Brazil vs. Costa Rica: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Brazil take on Costa Rica in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

The Selecao are one of the favourites to win the tournament but have work to do after being held to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening match.

Costa Rica are also winless after being beaten 1-0 by Serbia, and it will be a major surprise if they were to pull off a win against Tite's men.

Date: Friday, June 22

Time: 1 p.m. BST, 8 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Team News

Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury that forced him out of training on Tuesday and is expected to play, according to Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa.

Midfielder Fred has also returned to training after missing the opening game due to injury. He could come into the reckoning if Tite wants to freshen up his team.

Costa Rica have no new injury problems but could opt to change their team after failing to offer much in attack against Serbia. Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is an option to come into the starting XI after only being used as a substitute in their opening game.

All Eyes On Neymar Against Costa Rica

Neymar is yet to score at the World Cup, but he has still managed to attract plenty of attention. ESPN showed his contribution to the tournament so far:

Switzerland ensured they kept a close eye on him in their opening game as he was regularly fouled, per Opta:

Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory against Switzerland, and after a bright start to the game, Tite's side lost their way and were held to a surprise draw.

An improvement will be needed against Costa Rica and more will be demanded of Neymar. Football writer Paulo Freitas said he must be less selfish:

The scrutiny will be on Neymar, but Brazil have a team packed full of talent that can hurt Costa Rica. Philippe Coutinho scored against Switzerland, while Gabriel Jesus and Willian will also pose a threat.

Costa Rica may not provide quite as stubborn opposition as Switzerland, but Brazil will be wary that it took a brilliant free-kick from Aleksandar Kolarov to defeat them in their opening game.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney offered his view of their display against Serbia:

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is Costa Rica's best player, and the Real Madrid star will be expecting a busy match against Brazil's powerful attacking players.

Brazil are favourites to win the match and after dropping points in their opening match will be expected to turn on the style and win comfortably.