Quarterback Class of 2019 Preview, Bring Back NCAA Football, and the Dodge Ball

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist IJune 20, 2018

It’s Quarterback preview time for the Draft class of 2019 and that means discussion on whether Oregon’s Justin Herbert, West Virginia’s Will Grier, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Missouri’s Drew Lock, North Dakota State’s Easton Stick, and Washington’s Jake Browning are really NFL prospects. Plus, bring back NCAA Football, ideal 5-man Dodge Ball Teams comprised of the 2018 draft class, and the reason why Matt’s jackin’ Mello’s “baller on a budget” style!

