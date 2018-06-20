Wizards vs. Knicks Officially Announced as 2019 NBA London Game

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NBA will return to London for a game between the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks next season.

Per an official announcement from the NBA, the Wizards-Knicks matchup will be held at the O2 Arena on January 17, 2019.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that the league's ongoing commitment to playing games in London has led to positive growth for the sport overseas:

"We've been playing regular-season matchups in London for nearly a decade, and over that time the games and the surrounding festivities have grown into the equivalent of an NBA All-Star experience transported to Europe. Fans and partners from across the continent come to celebrate basketball and enjoy the excitement and experience of an NBA game."

This will mark the sixth straight season in which the NBA has played at least one regular season game outside of the United States and Canada.

Last season featured three games outside of North America, including a January 11 contest between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena. There were also two games played at Mexico City Arena in December.

Next January will mark Washington's first regular-season game in England. The Knicks previously played in London in January 2013 and January 2015.