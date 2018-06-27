Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2018 Blockbuster Trades

Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2018 Blockbuster TradesJune 27, 2018
- 2015: LHP Daniel Norris (18), RHP Jake Thompson (43), 2B Jose Peraza (54), LHP Brandon Finnegan (55), C Jorge Alfaro (67), RHP Jeff Hoffman (69), LHP Sean Manaea (81), RHP Kyle Barraclough (NR), RHP Zach Davies (NR), RHP Michael Fulmer (NR), OF Nick Williams (NR)
- 2016: RHP Anderson Espinoza (19), SS Gleyber Torres (41), OF Clint Frazier (44), LHP Justus Sheffield (81), LHP Adalberto Mejia (NR), 1B Josh Naylor (NR), 1B Dan Vogelbach (NR)
- 2017: OF Eloy Jimenez (14), OF Tyler O'Neill (38), OF Blake Rutherford (45), 1B Casey Gillaspie (74), SS Jorge Mateo (85), RHP James Kaprielian (87), OF Willie Calhoun (92), RHP Dylan Cease (97), RHP Merandy Gonzalez (NR), LHP Jesus Luzardo (NR), SS Isaac Paredes (NR)
No prospect is truly ever untouchable.
Just look at who's been traded in recent years (their Baseball America Top 100 rank at the time is provided as a frame of reference):
With that in mind, let's take a look at five notable youngsters who could be on the move this summer.
Dustin May, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Baseball America Top 100 Rank: NR
2018 Stats (A+): 10 GS, 3-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 BB, 52 K, 50.0 IP
The Dodgers have made a point to not trade their top-tier prospects in recent seasons. Despite no shortage of rumors, guys such as Julio Urias, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler all stayed put.
With that in mind, there's no reason to think they'll buck trend and deal outfield prospect Alex Verdugo or potential franchise catcher Keibert Ruiz.
However, they still have the pieces to swing a major trade.
Mitchell White, Yadier Alvarez and Dennis Santana are all highly regarded pitching prospects, slugger DJ Peters has 60-grade power and toolsy outfielder Yusniel Diaz has major upside.
That said, Dustin May might be the first player teams ask about after the Verdugo/Ruiz duo.
The 20-year-old right-hander has significant projection remaining in his 6'6", 180-pound frame, and he's already enjoyed some on-field success. He went 9-6 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 134 innings.
MLB.com wrote: "For a pitcher who's just growing into his tall frame and works with a slingy delivery, he throws a surprising amount of strikes. The Dodgers love his pitchability and competitiveness, and if he adds more velocity once he gets stronger, they could have a No. 3 starter on their hands."
White has struggled to a 5.73 ERA at Double-A, Alvarez has more walks (20) than strikeouts (17) pitching alongside him in Tulsa and Santana lacks a third quality offering and could wind up in the bullpen long-term when he returns from the 60-day disabled list (rotator cuff strain). That's reason enough to think some rival front offices might consider May the most attractive arm in the Los Angeles system.
His mix of present pitchability and future upside are enough to make him a potential blockbuster centerpiece. Stabilizing an injury-plagued starting rotation, bolstering the bullpen and adding some middle infield depth could all be on the to-do list this summer.
Corbin Burnes, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers
Baseball America Top 100 Rank: 67
2018 Stats (AAA): 15 G, 13 GS, 3-4, 4.93 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 31 BB, 77 K, 73.0 IP
Corbin Burnes was one of the fastest-rising college arms in 2016 draft class after he went 9-2 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 101.2 innings during his junior season at St. Mary's.
He ended up going in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) to the Milwaukee Brewers. Two years into his pro career, he looks like an absolute steal.
The 6'3", 205-pound right-hander has a polished four-pitch repertoire and good command of his entire arsenal.
MLB.com wrote:
"Scouts rave about Burnes' lightning-quick arm, as it produces a 92-95 mph fastball that has natural cutting action out of his hand. He pounds the strike zone with the pitch, using it to attack hitters on both sides of the plate, and maintains velocity deep into starts. Burnes' above-average curveball, thrown with a high spin rate and late, downer action, is his best secondary offering, and he also shows advanced feel for a mid-80s slider. An effective changeup that has splitter-like action in the mid- to upper-80s rounds out Burnes' four-pitch mix, all of which play up due to his above-average control."
After going 8-3 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 145.2 innings last season between High-A and Double-A, he jumped onto leaguewide top-100 prospect lists heading into the 2018 campaign.
The Brewers have moved him into a relief role at Triple-A where they feel he has the best chance to make a short-term impact, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The Dodgers took a similar approach with Walker Buehler last season before returning him to a starting role this year.
Keston Hiura has enough offensive upside to be deemed untouchable in trade talks this summer. If that's the case, any blockbuster deal to bolster the starting rotation will need to start with Burnes, who is the clear No. 2 prospect in the Milwaukee system.
Estevan Florial, OF, New York Yankees
Baseball America Top 100 Rank: 47
2018 Stats (A+): .246/.353/.343, 33 H, 9 XBH (1 HR), 10 RBI, 21 R
After graduating Gleyber Torres to the majors, the New York Yankees system features toolsy outfielder Estevan Florial as its top prospect.
The 20-year-old was perhaps 2017's biggest breakout prospect, hitting .298/.372/.479 with 43 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases between Single-A and High-A.
His 148 strikeouts and 31.9 percent strikeout rate raised some red flags, but he also showed an advanced approach at the plate with a 10.5 percent walk rate and he's just starting to tap into his intriguing raw power.
MLB.com wrote: "While his swing-and-miss issues mean there's a wide gap between his ceiling and floor, Florial doesn't have to hit for high average to help a team win. He's as raw on the bases as he is at the plate, but his double-plus speed could make him a 30-30 player if he adds the necessary polish."
The Yankees system is loaded with pitching talent—Justus Sheffield, Chance Adams, Albert Abreu, Luis Medina, Freicer Perez, Jonathan Loaisiga, Domingo Acevedo, Dillon Tate, Clarke Schmidt and Matt Sauer all have a chance to be impact arms.
Meanwhile, Florial is far and away the system's best position player.
He's still more projection than production at this point, and there's no question the distance between his floor and ceiling is significant. But, the Dominican Republic native has a chance to be a superstar.
The Yankees' most glaring need is another front-line starter to pair with Luis Severino in the rotation. If the front office is serious about pushing for a title this season, flipping Florial might be a necessity to land them that impact arm.
Yordan Alvarez, 1B/OF, Houston Astros
Baseball America Top 100 Rank: 46
2018 Stats (AA): .324/.380/.606, 46 H, 20 XBH (10 HR), 38 RBI, 35 R
Right-hander Forrest Whitley and outfielder Kyle Tucker are the consensus top prospects in the Houston Astros system, and it's unlikely either will go anywhere this summer.
That could make Yordan Alvarez the centerpiece of any potential deadline blockbuster.
Alvarez, 20, was originally signed for a $2 million bonus out of Cuba by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they traded him to the Astros in exchange for reliever Josh Fields before he hit the big leagues.
In his stateside debut last season, he hit .304/.379/.481 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 69 RBI in 391 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A.
He has already reached Double-A, is still growing into his offensive game and has a 6'5", 225-pound frame that features plenty of raw power.
MLB.com wrote: "For a 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, Alvarez has a relatively quiet and compact left-handed swing. He demonstrates advanced feel for the barrel and the strike zone, which should allow him to hit for a high average. He also has plenty of bat speed, strength and leverage, which should produce a lot of power as well."
Tony Sipp (22 G, 2.41 ERA, 8.2 K/9) is enjoying a bounce-back season, lessening the need for a quality left-handed reliever—what had looked like the glaring roster need heading into the year.
If the Padres make Brad Hand available, or someone else of his caliber hits the market—say, Zach Britton returns to form for the Orioles—a package built around Alvarez might be enough to add an impact southpaw to the back end of the bullpen.
Brendan Rodgers, 2B/SS, Colorado Rockies
Baseball America Top 100 Rank: 17
2018 Stats (AA): .278/.330/.519, 74 H, 34 XBH (14 HR), 50 RBI, 37 R
The Colorado Rockies are still lacking a bona fide ace atop the rotation.
2013 No. 3 overall pick Jon Gray looked to be heading in that direction last season when he went 10-4 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 110.1 innings.
However, he's taken a step back this year, posting a 5.52 ERA and 1.46 WHIP while leading the NL in hits allowed (101) and earned runs allowed (54).
There's no shortage of talent on the MLB roster, and the team's potential was clear last season when it earned a spot in the NL Wild Card Game. Still, the Rockies need a true impact arm atop the rotation.
Might they part with top prospect Brendan Rodgers if it meant upgrading the rotation?
DJ LeMahieu and Trevor Story are blocking his path at the middle infield spots, and that could continue into 2019 and beyond.
Story is under team control through 2021 and enjoying an excellent season with a 112 OPS+, 16 home runs and 58 RBI.
LeMahieu is a free agent at season's end, but he's already expressed his interest in re-upping with the team, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
So where does that leave Rodgers?
The 21-year-old is raking at Double-A, and he has little left to prove in the minors.
A package built around one of the league's elite prospects would be tough for anyone to top, if the Rockies were, in fact, open to moving him.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted. Prospect info via MLB.com unless otherwise noted.