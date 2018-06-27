Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2018 Blockbuster Trades

1 of 5

Baseball America Top 100 Rank: NR

2018 Stats (A+): 10 GS, 3-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 BB, 52 K, 50.0 IP

The Dodgers have made a point to not trade their top-tier prospects in recent seasons. Despite no shortage of rumors, guys such as Julio Urias, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler all stayed put.

With that in mind, there's no reason to think they'll buck trend and deal outfield prospect Alex Verdugo or potential franchise catcher Keibert Ruiz.

However, they still have the pieces to swing a major trade.

Mitchell White, Yadier Alvarez and Dennis Santana are all highly regarded pitching prospects, slugger DJ Peters has 60-grade power and toolsy outfielder Yusniel Diaz has major upside.

That said, Dustin May might be the first player teams ask about after the Verdugo/Ruiz duo.

The 20-year-old right-hander has significant projection remaining in his 6'6", 180-pound frame, and he's already enjoyed some on-field success. He went 9-6 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 134 innings.

MLB.com wrote: "For a pitcher who's just growing into his tall frame and works with a slingy delivery, he throws a surprising amount of strikes. The Dodgers love his pitchability and competitiveness, and if he adds more velocity once he gets stronger, they could have a No. 3 starter on their hands."

White has struggled to a 5.73 ERA at Double-A, Alvarez has more walks (20) than strikeouts (17) pitching alongside him in Tulsa and Santana lacks a third quality offering and could wind up in the bullpen long-term when he returns from the 60-day disabled list (rotator cuff strain). That's reason enough to think some rival front offices might consider May the most attractive arm in the Los Angeles system.

His mix of present pitchability and future upside are enough to make him a potential blockbuster centerpiece. Stabilizing an injury-plagued starting rotation, bolstering the bullpen and adding some middle infield depth could all be on the to-do list this summer.