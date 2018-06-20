Predators Forward Austin Watson Arrested, Charged with Domestic Violence

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with domestic assault.

Per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Watson was taken into custody in Tennesee by the Franklin Police Department before posting a $4,500 bond. He has a court date scheduled for June 28.



The Predators issued a statement about Watson's arrest:

"We are still gathering facts and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time, but this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement. The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women."

Per WKRN, the arresting officer said there was a passenger inside a vehicle "trying to back away from being shoved, saying 'stop' and covering her face."

The arrest warrant noted Watson admitted to pushing the woman and there were red marks visible on her chest.

The 26-year-old Watson was Nashville's first-round pick (18th overall) in 2010. After making his NHL debut during the 2012-13 season, he eventually became a regular in the Predators lineup in the 2015-16 campaign.

In 76 regular-season games in 2017-18, Watson scored a career-high 14 goals.