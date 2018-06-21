World Cup Group of Death 2018: Latest Results, Standings and Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Group H confirmed its place as the 2018 FIFA World Cup's Group of Death on Monday, when the two teams much less fancied to advance, Japan and Senegal, won against Colombia and Poland, respectively.

Form books went out of the window in Russia, as Senegal looked the better side by a surprising margin in their 2-1 victory over world No. 8 Poland. Japan, meanwhile, were slightly more fortunate to best 10-man Colombia by the same scoreline.

The first batch of results flipped an already enticing Group H on its head. ESPN FC illustrated how the stakes have changed in the aftermath:

The four teams return to play on Sunday to bring the second round of group fixtures to a close, with Poland and Colombia under pressure to bounce back when they face off at the Kazan Arena. Senegal are sitting pretty, but even a win over Japan wouldn't assure them of a spot in the round of 16.

Everything is still to play for in Group H, more so than any other group at this summer's World Cup. Here we look ahead to the Group of Death's next instalment, complete with predictions and projected standings.

Group H: Matchday 1 Results

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland 1-2 Senegal

Group H: Matchday 2 Predictions

Japan 0-2 Senegal, 8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Poland 1-3 Colombia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Projected Group H Standings

1. Senegal: 6 (+3)

2. Colombia: 3 (+1)

3. Japan: 3 (-1)

4. Poland: 0 (-3)

Senegal Set to Soar; Colombia Get Off the Mark

With no outright heavyweight of international football therein, Group H was always bound to be close. But even those expecting a frantic fight to advance couldn't have predicted Japan's opening triumph over Jose Pekerman's Colombia.

Star man James Rodriguez didn't start the clash, and Carlos Sanchez's concession of a penalty and sending off in the third minute didn't help matters, but Japan ran out deserved victors after a stern comeback attempt from Los Cafeteros.

But the worst thing Colombia could do is feel all is lost in a group that's bound to throw up a few more surprises. Press Association data analyst Ben Mayhew showed they have still got the best chance of any Group H team to win the World Cup:

That's not to say Colombia have the best shot at advancing from the group. Pekerman can still stabilise the ship with victory over Poland, and his side have reacted swiftly to try to correct their course, per The Independent:

Poland were limp against Senegal and looked undeserving of their Pot 1 place, so given how encouraging Colombia were with 10 men for 87 minutes against Japan, a win for the South Americans looks plausible.

In an odd turn of events, Sunday opponents Japan and Senegal—level on points, goals scored and goals conceded—look the favourites to go through. However, speaker Jonathan Hickman told of how that can all change once again:

The Samurai Blue were somewhat fortunate that Sanchez stuck out an arm to earn himself a red card in their opener, but they're not guaranteed the same fortunate hand when they take on Senegal. Aliou Cisse's side were scintillating at times against Poland and can push past their peers as long as they don't get ahead of themselves.

They were the only African nation to win in the first round of group games and are becoming a favourite of neutrals—and not only for their entertainment across the 90 minutes, either, per writer Miriti Murungi:

Granted, Thiago Cionek's own-goal and M'Baye Niang's game-sealing strike each had a tint of luck, but this is a team that's lost only once in their past 11 matches, keeping clean sheets in six of those.

With Kalidou Koulibaly marshalling at the back and the likes of Sadio Mane, Niang and Ismaila Sarr causing a stir further upfield, Senegal should take a second win from two games when they face Akira Nishino's Japan.