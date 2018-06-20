Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees (48-22) will go for their third straight win Wednesday when they host the Seattle Mariners (46-27) as large home favorites. The Yankees won the series opener 7-2 on Tuesday thanks to four home runs hit by Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -175 favorites (wager $175 to win $100); the total is at 9.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.7-2.2, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Mariners can pay on the MLB lines

Despite losing the first game of the series, the Mariners still own one of the best road records in baseball at 21-13. Before that setback, Seattle had won three of four and seven of 10 away from home. In fact, the Mariners have not lost consecutive road games to the same opponent this season.

The Mariners will send veteran righty Felix Hernandez (6-6, 5.44 ERA) to the mound here, and he has a respectable 3.97 ERA versus New York over the previous three years, with the Yankees hitting only .229 against him in four starts during that stretch.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

New York is hoping 23-year-old rookie Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0, 0.00 ERA) can follow up a strong debut last Friday with another solid performance in this spot. Loaisiga pitched five scoreless innings versus the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three hits with four walks and six strikeouts in a 5-0 victory.

The Yankees have scored four runs or more in each of their past five wins overall, with the last four all decided by two or more. Seattle has given up an average of eight runs in losing two in a row as well, making this another favorable matchup with a fresh youngster on the hill who does not need to pitch long.

Smart betting pick

The Mariners have lost eight of the past 10 meetings dating back to 2016, including the last three at Yankee Stadium. That does not bode well for this game, especially since Hernandez has really struggled lately.

With only one win in his previous six starts, Hernandez is a shell of his former self, and New York will take advantage of his decline. Take the Yankees on the moneyline and consider a play on the runline too.

MLB betting trends

Seattle is 13-5 in its last 18 games.

Seattle is 15-8 in its last 23 games on the road.

NY Yankees is 4-1 in its last five games at home.

