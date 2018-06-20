Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Record for Most International Goals by European Player

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for most international goals scored by a European player on Wednesday, as he found the net in the fourth minute of Portugal's World Cup match against Morocco.

As shared by OptaJoe, the Real Madrid man has now scored 85 goals, one more than Hungary's Ferenc Puskas:

Iran's Ali Daei remains the all-time top scorer with an astonishing 109 goals.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring for Portugal as he cleverly found some space inside the box and powered home a header.

It was his fourth goal of the 2018 tournament following his spectacular hat-trick in Portugal's opening match against Spain, putting him in pole position to win the Golden Boot.

Puskas played for both Hungary and Spain in his career, but he scored all of his 84 official goals for the iconic Mighty Magyars. Unlike Ronaldo, Puskas never won a major international trophy, whereas the former Manchester United ace led his team to victory in the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. 

Daei is the only player in history to cross the 100-goal mark, but he did so in the relatively easy Asian region. He spent half a decade in the Bundesliga, where he never scored double-digit goals in a single league campaign.

   

