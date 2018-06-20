Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Could Happen in 2018, Per Showtime Exec

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Showtime's president of sports and event programming, Stephen Espinoza, told TMZ Sports he believes the Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout will happen this year.

"There's a lot of positioning," he said of the negotiations for the fight. "I think anytime you see guys talking to the press about a negotiation, generally that means there's very little actual negotiating going on. But the ball is rolling. Things are moving. Discussions are happening. I think that, once we get past a certain hump, then I think it will happen very quickly. So I'm still optimistic we'll get it this year."

