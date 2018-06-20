Liverpool Transfer News: Jiri Pavlenka, Yann Sommer Targeted in Latest Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Yann Sommer of Switzerland looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to the Bundesliga duo of Jiri Pavlenka and Yann Sommer in their search for a new goalkeeper. 

According to Bild (via the Express' Charlie Malam), the high asking prices for AS Roma's Alisson Becker and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak will result in the Reds looking elsewhere. Switzerland international Sommer was a standout in the 1-1 World Cup draw against Brazil, and Czech stopper Pavlenka would likely be the cheapest alternative.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Atletico Consider Reporting Barca Over Griezmann

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Consider Reporting Barca Over Griezmann

    J. B.
    via sport

    Arsenal's $35M Torreira Move All but Confirmed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal's $35M Torreira Move All but Confirmed

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Bayern Will Sell Man Utd Target Boateng...for $58M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Will Sell Man Utd Target Boateng...for $58M

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Olympiakos Keen on Markovic

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Olympiakos Keen on Markovic

    Nihat Emre Kocaaslan
    via Sport Witness