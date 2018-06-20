Liverpool Transfer News: Jiri Pavlenka, Yann Sommer Targeted in Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to the Bundesliga duo of Jiri Pavlenka and Yann Sommer in their search for a new goalkeeper.

According to Bild (via the Express' Charlie Malam), the high asking prices for AS Roma's Alisson Becker and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak will result in the Reds looking elsewhere. Switzerland international Sommer was a standout in the 1-1 World Cup draw against Brazil, and Czech stopper Pavlenka would likely be the cheapest alternative.

