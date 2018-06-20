BIG3 Basketball League 2018 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

BIG3 Basketball League 2018 Season Schedule and Full Team RostersJune 20, 2018
The second season of the BIG3 Basketball League begins Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston.
The three-on-three league's regular season takes place over eight weeks at different venues before the playoffs begin August 17 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Barclays Center plays host to the championship round August 24, but before we can even talk about that, the eight teams must focus on their Week 1 opponents.
Trilogy won the inaugural championship, and the core led by former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington is back in search of a repeat title.
2018 Big3 Schedule
Week 1 (June 22, Houston)
Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Killer 3s vs. 3's Company
Power vs. Ball Hogs
Trilogy vs. Tri-State
Week 2 (June 29, Chicago)
Power vs. 3's Company
Ball Hogs vs. Tri-State
Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3s
Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Week 3 (July 6, Oakland)
Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers
Power vs. Tri-State
Killer 3s vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Trilogy vs. 3's Company
Week 4 (July 13, Detroit)
Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Ghost Ballers vs. Power
3's Company vs. Ball Hogs
Killer 3s vs. Trilogy
Week 5 (July 20, Miami)
Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s
Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State
3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company
Power vs. Trilogy
Week 6 (July 27, Toronto)
Killer 3s vs. Power
Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy
Ball Hogs vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Tri-State vs. 3's Company
Week 7 (August 3, Boston)
3's Company vs. Ghost Ballers
Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
Killer 3s vs. Tri-State
Week 8 (August 10, Atlanta)
Tri-State vs. Trilogy
Ball Hogs vs. Power
3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers
Killer 3s vs. 3's Company
Playoffs (August 17, Dallas)
Teams to be determined
Championship (August 24, Brooklyn)
Teams to be determined
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdur-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudamire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Al Harrington
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Trilogy In Search Of Repeat
Trilogy comes into the second season of the Big3 with plenty of pressure to keep up its winning streak after capturing the title as an undefeated team a year ago.
Fifteen-year NBA pro Kenyon Martin is the captain of the team, and he is joined in the frontcourt by Harrington, but while they are the big names on the Trilogy roster, they aren't the only important parts.
Former Tobacco Road rivals Dahntay Jones and Rashad McCants are valuable backcourt pieces. McCants, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 Big3 draft, starred in the championship game with 22 points against the 3 Headed Monsters.
Defensive Player of the Year James White and Dion Glover round out the six-man roster coached by former NBA big man Rick Mahorn, who played for Detroit, Washington, Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Trilogy opens the 2018 season against Tri-State, which made some improvements to its roster by adding Amar'e Stoudamire and Nate Robinson to a squad captained by Jermaine O'Neal.
Lieberman Leads Revamped Power
Nancy Lieberman, who most recently worked as an assistant for the Sacramento Kings, takes charge of Power for the team's second season.
The change on the bench with Lieberman wasn't the only move made by Power between seasons, as only two players from the inaugural campaign are back for 2018.
Captain Corey Maggette and co-captain Cuttino Mobley are the only returnees, and they'll be joined by Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, Ryan Gomes and Quentin Richardson.
Power has a heavy frontcourt presence, but it's going to need to get the most out of the scorers on its roster in order to improve on its 4-4 record from a year ago.
In Week 1, Power faces former team member DeShawn Stevenson and Ball Hogs, who are captained by Brian Scalabrine.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Big3.com.
