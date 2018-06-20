BIG3 Basketball League 2018 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

The second season of the BIG3 Basketball League begins Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The three-on-three league's regular season takes place over eight weeks at different venues before the playoffs begin August 17 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Barclays Center plays host to the championship round August 24, but before we can even talk about that, the eight teams must focus on their Week 1 opponents.

Trilogy won the inaugural championship, and the core led by former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington is back in search of a repeat title.

2018 Big3 Schedule

Week 1 (June 22, Houston)

Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Killer 3s vs. 3's Company

Power vs. Ball Hogs

Trilogy vs. Tri-State

Week 2 (June 29, Chicago)

Power vs. 3's Company

Ball Hogs vs. Tri-State

Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3s

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Week 3 (July 6, Oakland)

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

Power vs. Tri-State

Killer 3s vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Trilogy vs. 3's Company

Week 4 (July 13, Detroit)

Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Ghost Ballers vs. Power

3's Company vs. Ball Hogs

Killer 3s vs. Trilogy

Week 5 (July 20, Miami)

Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State

3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company

Power vs. Trilogy

Week 6 (July 27, Toronto)

Killer 3s vs. Power

Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy

Ball Hogs vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Tri-State vs. 3's Company

Week 7 (August 3, Boston)

3's Company vs. Ghost Ballers

Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy

Killer 3s vs. Tri-State

Week 8 (August 10, Atlanta)

Tri-State vs. Trilogy

Ball Hogs vs. Power

3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers

Killer 3s vs. 3's Company

Playoffs (August 17, Dallas)

Teams to be determined

Championship (August 24, Brooklyn)

Teams to be determined

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdur-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudamire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Trilogy In Search Of Repeat

Trilogy comes into the second season of the Big3 with plenty of pressure to keep up its winning streak after capturing the title as an undefeated team a year ago.

Fifteen-year NBA pro Kenyon Martin is the captain of the team, and he is joined in the frontcourt by Harrington, but while they are the big names on the Trilogy roster, they aren't the only important parts.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former Tobacco Road rivals Dahntay Jones and Rashad McCants are valuable backcourt pieces. McCants, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 Big3 draft, starred in the championship game with 22 points against the 3 Headed Monsters.

Defensive Player of the Year James White and Dion Glover round out the six-man roster coached by former NBA big man Rick Mahorn, who played for Detroit, Washington, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Trilogy opens the 2018 season against Tri-State, which made some improvements to its roster by adding Amar'e Stoudamire and Nate Robinson to a squad captained by Jermaine O'Neal.

Lieberman Leads Revamped Power

Nancy Lieberman, who most recently worked as an assistant for the Sacramento Kings, takes charge of Power for the team's second season.

The change on the bench with Lieberman wasn't the only move made by Power between seasons, as only two players from the inaugural campaign are back for 2018.

Captain Corey Maggette and co-captain Cuttino Mobley are the only returnees, and they'll be joined by Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, Ryan Gomes and Quentin Richardson.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Power has a heavy frontcourt presence, but it's going to need to get the most out of the scorers on its roster in order to improve on its 4-4 record from a year ago.

In Week 1, Power faces former team member DeShawn Stevenson and Ball Hogs, who are captained by Brian Scalabrine.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Big3.com.