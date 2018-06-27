MLB Midseason Position Power Rankings: Top 10 Stars at Each Position

8 of 8

Top 10 Relievers

1. Josh Hader, MIL (Preseason Rank: 28)

25 G, 12 HLD, 1.13 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 18.2 K/9, 2.0 WAR

2. Adam Ottavino, COL (Preseason Rank: NR)

32G, 16 HLD, 0.79 ERA, 0.61 WHIP, 14.2 K/9, 2.3 WAR

3. Aroldis Chapman, NYY (Preseason Rank: 5)

23/24 SV, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 15.4 K/9, 1.8 WAR

4. Sean Doolittle, WAS (Preseason Rank: 14)

21/22 SV, 1.60 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 11.8 K/9, 1.7 WAR

5. Blake Treinen, OAK (Preseason Rank: 29)

18/20 SV, 0.96 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 11.0 K/9, 1.7 WAR

6. Craig Kimbrel, BOS (Preseason Rank: 1)

22/24 SV, 2.32 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 12.8 K/9, 1.4 WAR

7. Kirby Yates, SD (Preseason Rank: HM)

32 G, 14 HLD, 0.84 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 10.4 K/9, 1.6 WAR

8. Chris Devenski, HOU (Preseason Rank: 20)

32 G, 13 HLD, 1.42 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 11.1 K/9, 1.2 WAR

9. Kelvin Herrera, WAS (Preseason Rank: HM)

14/16 SV, 1.57 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 7.5 K/9, 1.4 WAR

10. Yoshihisa Hirano, ARI (Preseason Rank: HM)

37 G, 16 HLD, 1.32 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 8.2 K/9, 1.5 WAR

Position Overview

As bullpen usage has continued to evolve, the days of a team's closer automatically being its best or most important reliever are a thing of the past.

That's reflected on this list, where just five of the league's top 10 relievers are closers, and one of them has since moved into a setup role after an early-season trade.

Aroldis Chapman, Sean Doolittle, Blake Treinen, Craig Kimbrel and Kelvin Herrera are the five ninth-inning guys who made the cut.

When it comes to placing value on closers, save percentage trumps save total, and limiting baserunners is of the utmost importance.

While Chapman, Doolittle and Treinen all cracked the top five, the top two spots in these rankings went to non-closers.

Brewers lefty Josh Hader has struck out a ridiculous 55.2 percent of the batters he's faced this season, punching out 80 hitters in 39.2 innings. He has two wins, six saves and 12 holds, filling whatever role the situation calls for in the Milwaukee bullpen. The former starter has also recorded more than three outs 17 times, further adding to his value.

Adam Ottavino has struck out 45.0 percent of the batters he's faced while allowing just 10 hits in 34.1 innings for an .094 opponents' batting average. However, unlike Hader, he's been used exclusively in a setup role and has rarely been asked to get more than three outs.

Kirby Yates, Chris Devenski and Yoshihisa Hirano round out the top 10 list, though a case can be made for a number of players filling out the list behind the top six.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, and accurate through Monday.