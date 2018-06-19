Iran vs. Spain Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Iran can advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time with a win when they take on Spain on Wednesday in a Group B matchup at Kazan Arena. Team Melli is coming off their first victory in World Cup competition since 1998, a 1-0 win over Morocco, and currently sit atop the Group B table with three points.

Spain was forced to settle for a 3-3 draw in an entertaining clash with Portugal on Friday. The Spaniards have not suffered a defeat in their past 21 matches, but have also posted just two wins in six outings across all competitions.

Iran vs. Spain World Cup matchup analysis

Iran's opening match of Russia 2018 looked destined for a draw until an own goal by Morocco in the 90th minute handed the Iranians just their second victory in five all-time appearances at the World Cup. While Team Melli escaped with the win, the squad was largely dominated by Morocco, who out-possessed Iran by a one-sided 68-32 margin.

The Iranians now face no pressure entering their date with Spain, which opened the 2018 FIFA World Cup perched among the tournament favorites with +650 odds. In addition, Team Melli has recorded clean-sheet victories in five of their past eight matches, and is undefeated in their past six meetings with national sides participating in this year's tournament.

While Spain enjoys a lengthy unbeaten streak, they have struggled in recent World Cup matches, posting just one win in four outings since raising the hardware at South Africa 2010.

La Furia Roja have also struggled to finish opponents in recent outings, going 2-4-0 in their past six overall. But despite failing to earn the win against Portugal, Spain dominated on the pitch, outshooting Portugal by a 6-3 margin while controlling possession by a 66-34 margin.

