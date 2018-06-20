World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Wednesday

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in 2018 FIFA World Cup action with Portugal on Wednesday as the Real Madrid superstar takes on Morocco.

The forward hit a hat-trick in his opening game against Spain and will fancy adding to his tally against a Morocco side beaten by Iran in their first game in Group B.

Elsewhere, in the group Spain take on surprise leaders Iran, while in Group A Uruguay face Saudi Arabia.

Here's a look at the latest group standings, odds and picks for Wednesday.

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com. The bracket can be found here.

Here are the latest odds, via OddsShark:

Portugal (33/50), Draw (47/20), Morocco (26/5). Pick: Portugal

Uruguay (9/50), Draw (27/5), Saudi Arabia (17/1). Pick: Uruguay

Iran (29/2), Draw (27/5), Spain (19/100). Pick: Spain

Group B has offered a few surprises already with Iran topping the group by beating Morocco courtesy of a stoppage time own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz.

The win was Iran's first at a World Cup finals since 1998, but there seems little chance of the team repeating that result against Spain on Wednesday.

Fernando Hierro's side managed to put aside the chaos of seeing manager Julen Lopetegui sacked just two days prior to the tournament by opening with a draw against Portugal.

Spain would have won the game but for Ronaldo's 88th minute equaliser and showed glimpses of their very best against Portugal.

The team seem in good spirits in training:

Goalkeeper David De Gea was at fault for Ronaldo's second as he fumbled his shot into the goal but has been backed by Hierro, per Squawka News:

Spain's squad is clearly superior to Iran's, and they will be expected to win heavily on Wednesday. Results elsewhere may also encourage Spain to go on the attack, as explained by football journalist Euan McTear:

Iran's cause has also been hindered by injury to defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi who has been ruled out of the tournament, per BBC Sport.

Uruguay are also heavy favourites to win as they face a Saudi Arabia side who were thrashed 5-0 on the opening day by Russia.

The team have had an eventful build-up to the match as the plane they were travelling on to Rostov-on-Don caught fire, per the Associated Press (h/t the Guardian). The Saudi Arabian Football Federation confirmed the plane had landed and all the players were safe.

Victory for Uruguay will virtually guarantee them a place in the last 16 after they beat Egypt 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Jose Gimenez.

Forwards Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez failed to find the target against the Pharoahs but will be relishing taking on Saudi Arabia.

Digital journalist Iain Strachan shared his view of the pair in training ahead of the game:

If Cavani and Suarez can find their best form Uruguay should win comfortably as Saudi Arabia look the weakest team in the tournament.