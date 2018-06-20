World Cup 2018 Predictions, Odds, Standings Ahead of Wednesday's Group Matches

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Iran will look to retain their spot as Group B leaders at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday but will have to snatch a result from 2010 champions Spain if they're to have any hope at the Kazan Arena.

Portugal also have points to make back when they face Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, hoping to build momentum following the last-gasp drama that saw Cristiano Ronaldo secure a 3-3 draw against Spain on Friday.

Then, Uruguay will take on Saudi Arabia in Group A in a meeting between the pool favourites and its also-rans, who are in need of a quick response after falling 5-0 to Russia in their World Cup curtain-raiser.

A win over the Green Falcons would secure Uruguay's place in the tournament's knockout stages, while failure to clinch a result could see Saudi Arabia become the second team to have their exit confirmed after Egypt.



We provide a breakdown of the relevant group standings leading into Wednesday's matchups, complete with a preview of the day's action and predictions for who will emerge triumphant.

Wednesday's Schedule/Predictions

Portugal 3-1 Morocco, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Uruguay 5-0 Saudi Arabia, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Iran 0-4 Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Wednesday's Match Odds

Portugal (-155), Draw (+290), Morocco (+425)

Uruguay (-315), Draw (+460), Saudi Arabia (+750)

Iran (+1300), Draw (+650), Spain (-590)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark



Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group A

1. Russia: 6 (+7)

2. Uruguay: 3 (+1)

3. Egypt: 0 (-3)

4. Saudi Arabia: 0 (-5)

Group B

1. Iran: 3 (+1)

2. Portugal: 1 (0)

3. Spain: 1 (0)

4. Morocco: 0 (-1)

Preview

Iran did their bit to ensure any chances of a shock advancement to the World Cup round of 16 remain at their best following a 1-0 win over Morocco, but it's difficult to envision that's where the buck stops in Group B.

For Carlos Queiroz's side to progress to the knockout stages, they'd likely have to beat one of Spain or Morocco, and as Marca's Euan McTear pointed out, both Group B's heavyweights now have their tails up:

The two titans will be warier of Iran on Matchday 2, having watched Queiroz's men batten down the hatches to frustrate Morocco, although attempting to bamboozle Spain's selection will be a far greater (and likely impossible) task.

But first on Wednesday's slate is a clash between Portugal and Morocco, a head-to-head that's sure to test the loyalties of former Netherlands and Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal, per Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur:

While the Portuguese relied on a Ronaldo hat-trick to snag them a share of a spoils against Spain, Morocco were found wanting in attack during their defeat to Iran. They found the target with three of their 13 attempts, per WhoScored.com, one of which came from centre-back Medhi Benatia.

One can argue whether Portugal are over-reliant on Ronaldo or not; the fact is they have him, and Andre Silva illustrated what that means as they prepare for a must-win matchup on Wednesday, via Omnisport:

Morocco had enjoyed an 18-match unbeaten streak coming to Russia but looked flummoxed against Iran, lacking class in the final third, and that's the difference that should see Portugal overcome them in Moscow.

Of Wednesday's three fixtures, however, Uruguay look the most certain winners against Saudi Arabia, a team the Daily Mail's Adam Shergold tipped as possible wooden spoon finishers in Russia:



If a Russian team that was hardly tipped for greatness at this World Cup can put five past the Green Falcons, then a Uruguay outfit bringing Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani to the table certainly has the tools to mimic that feat, if not beat it themselves.