World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Wednesday's Schedule

Japan opened their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with a surprise Group H victory over Colombia on Tuesday thanks to goals from Shinja Kagawa and Yuya Osako.

Colombia suffered a nightmare start as midfielder Carlos Sanchez conceded a penalty and was shown a straight red card after only three minutes for a deliberate handball.

Kagawa tucked away the penalty to give Japan the lead, but Colombia equalised through Juan Quintero's clever free-kick that was slotted underneath a jumping wall.

Japan were the stronger team in the second half and secured the winner on 73 minutes when Osako headed home Keisuke Honda's corner.

Here's a look at all the latest results from Russia and a look ahead to Wednesday's fixtures.

Tuesday's Results

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland vs. Senegal, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Wednesday's Schedule

Portugal vs. Morocco, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET





Japan Secure Memorable Win

Colombia, who made it to the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup, started without talisman James Rodriguez, who was deemed only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Jose Pekerman's side then suffered a further blow as Sanchez picked up the second-fastest red card in World Cup history, per Opta:

The Espanyol player handled Kagawa's goalbound shot after David Ospina had saved Osako's effort, and he was given his marching orders.

ESPN FC's Gabriele Marcotti was not impressed with Sanchez:

Kagawa sent Ospina the wrong way from the penalty spot to give Japan the lead, but the Samurai Blue could not make their extra man advantage count in the first half.

Colombia looked the stronger team, and it was little surprise when they equalised six minutes before half-time. Quintero guessed correctly that the wall would jump, and he rolled his free-kick underneath and past goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima's desperate efforts to keep it out.

Match of the Day showed how free-kick goals are becoming a feature of the tournament:

The game looked set up for Colombia to go on and take all three points, but Japan responded after the break and put in an improved display.

Pekerman sent on Rodriguez and Carlos Bacca in search of a winner, but it was Japan who managed to assert their authority as Osako headed home after a spell of pressure.

The win is the first time an Asian team has beaten a South America side at a World Cup, per Indy Football:

It's an impressive result for Japan but a disappointing start to the tournament for Colombia. They return to action on Sunday when they take on Poland. Three hours earlier, Japan will kick off against Senegal.