Saquon Barkley, Charlotte Flair, Jerry Rice Among 2018 ESPN Body Issue Athletes

Tim Warner/Getty Images

A star-studded group of athletes, led by New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, will grace the pages of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue this month.

According to ESPN.com, Barkley will be joined by the following 15 athletes:

Charlotte Flair: WWE Superstar

Jerry Rice: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Adam Rippon: Olympic figure skater

Breanna Stewart: WNBA Seattle Storm forward

Sue Bird: WNBA Seattle Storm guard

Megan Rapinoe: USWNT and Seattle Reign soccer star

Greg Norman: Hall of Fame golfer

Tori Bowie: Olympic track star

Jessie Diggins: Olympic cross-country skier

Karl-Anthony Towns: NBA Minnesota Timberwolves center

Dallas Keuchel: MLB Houston Astros pitcher

Yasiel Puig: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder

Lauren Chamberlain: Softball player

Crystal Dunn: USWNT soccer player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: MLS LA Galaxy soccer star

Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he has the makings of an NFL superstar.

Flair is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and she has the distinction of being the first professional wrestler to be in the issue.

Rice is arguably the most accomplished athlete included, with 13 Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl wins to his credit.

At 63 years of age, Norman is the oldest athlete to be featured this time.

This year's issue marks the 10th anniversary of the popular look at athletes and the bodies that make them so successful.

The 2018 Body Issue will hit newsstands June 29.