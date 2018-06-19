Yuya Osako's Goal Gives Japan 2-1 Win over 10-Man Colombia in 2018 World Cup

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Japan secured a famous winning start to their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign as they shocked 10-man Colombia 2-1 at the Mordovia Arena on Tuesday.

Shinji Kagawa put Japan ahead in the sixth minute after Carlos Sanchez was dismissed for a deliberate handball in the box, but a clever low free-kick from Juan Quintero saw Colombia draw level ahead of the break.

Japan came out after half-time showing much more intent to make their man advantage count, and Yuya Osako headed the winner with 17 minutes remaining.

The result puts Japan to the top of Group H, although that could change based on the outcome of Poland against Senegal later on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it leaves Colombia playing catch-up in the race for the knockout rounds.

Carlos Sanchez's Moment of Madness Puts Colombia's World Cup in Jeopardy

No fan wants to see a defensive howler from their side at a World Cup, and especially not two inside the first three minutes of the entire campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez was culpable for Colombia's calamitous start as he let a high ball bounce and then was outmuscled by Osako.

But his namesake, Carlos, then upped the ante after David Ospina had saved well from Osaka, sticking out his hand to stop Kagawa's follow-up effort.

Per the Times' Gabriele Marcotti, it was a moment of madness from the Espanyol loanee and could be terminal to Colombia's World Cup hopes.

There was no reason for it as, even if Kagawa's attempt had gone in, at least Los Cafeteros would have had 11 men and not had to change their whole approach after just a few minutes.

Ospina could do nothing to save Kagawa's cool penalty that put Japan ahead. While he then made a couple of decent saves from open play, he was out of position when Osako headed home Keisuke Honda's corner for the winner, per ESPN's Alex Shaw:

Colombia manager Jose Pekerman needs to see improvement from his defence in the rest of the tournament, but it could already be too late thanks to Sanchez's aberration.

What's Next?

Colombia and Japan both play next on Sunday. Los Cafeteros take on Poland at the Kazan Arena after the Samurai Blue's fixture against Senegal at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

