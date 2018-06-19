World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live-Stream Info for Tuesday

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The opening group matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be completed on Tuesday as Group H finally get in on the action.

They've had to sit and watch for the best part of a week, but Colombia take on Japan in Saransk before Moscow hosts Poland against Senegal.

Russia then get the chance to build on their 5-0 opening-match drubbing of Saudi Arabia when they take on Egypt in Saint Petersburg.

Colombia vs. Japan, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Poland vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Russia vs. Egypt, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Live-stream links: Fox Soccer Match Pass, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Group H is arguably the most balanced and intriguing of all the groups in the competition. It contains four sides from four different continents, and there is no obvious group winner.

Poland are the highest-ranked team in the group at No. 8 in the world, but No. 16 Colombia will be well-fancied by many to finish top.

Los Cafeteros thrilled at the 2014 World Cup as they reached the quarter-finals, and James Rodriguez will be eager to repeat his Golden Boot-winning heroics.

Senegal only won one of the five friendlies they played in the build-up to Russia 2018, claiming a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their final warm-up game.

Per BBC Sport's John Bennett, the Lions of Teranga have a poor continental precedent to overturn when they face Poland on Tuesday:

Russia can virtually guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds if they beat Egypt, a scenario that seemed unlikely given the negativity surrounding them after a seven-game winless run in the build-up to the tournament.

The drubbing of Saudi Arabia will have given Stanislav Cherchesov's team a huge boost, but they will be aware Egypt pose a much greater threat than the Arab team.

Especially if, as expected, Mohamed Salah is available to play:

The Pharaohs were disappointing in their opener against Uruguay but still nearly held on for a point until Jose Gimenez grabbed a last-gasp winner.

The return of their talismanic attacker should surely be enough to propel them to finally get on the board in Russia.