Paul George Rumors: Lakers Aren't Sure Star Will Sign, Thunder to Offer Max Deal

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Paul George is a Southern California native, but it is reportedly no sure thing that he will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.   

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith cited sources on his Stephen A. Smith Show who said they aren't sure George will ink a contract with the Purple and Gold. Smith noted the Oklahoma City Thunder plan on offering him a max contract, and it will "be hard for him to pull away from that" when combined with his positive relationship with Russell Westbrook.

However, Smith pointed out George's wife and parents would prefer him to sign with the Lakers.

Failing to land George could be a problem for the Lakers, Smith explained, because LeBron James could wait to see who else they add before potentially signing with them this offseason.

Getting George would be that much more important in that scenario, especially if the Lakers are unable to trade for Kawhi Leonard.

While ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the San Antonio Spurs star prefers to be traded to the Lakers, Smith said it is "not a foregone conclusion" that will happen if the Spurs wait and work on the relationship or ship him elsewhere so he is not an immediate threat in the West.

Whichever team ultimately signs George will have one of the NBA's best two-way players as an anchor for the 2018-19 campaign.

He is a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection who averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 2017-18 for the Thunder. The Lakers have been missing a player of his caliber since they last made the playoffs in 2012-13.

The Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in sports history and can pitch George on the coming-home storyline. However, they will reportedly have their hands full trying to convince him to leave Oklahoma City even though the Thunder flamed out in the first round of the playoffs while relying on Westbrook, George and Carmelo Anthony.

Related

    Report: Raptors Targeting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raptors Targeting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Have Made Calls to Spurs About Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Have Made Calls to Spurs About Kawhi

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Could LeBron and KD Team Up on the Lakers?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Could LeBron and KD Team Up on the Lakers?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Porter: Injury Reports 'Got Exaggerated a Lot'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Porter: Injury Reports 'Got Exaggerated a Lot'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report