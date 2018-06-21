Bold Predictions for 2018 NBA Draft

0 of 6

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The unexpected is a given in the NBA draft. It involves dealing with unproven prospects and requires us to project teenagers' futures. Plus, trades appear without warning.

Brash front offices reach for players nobody expected to come off the board in the lottery, and conservative operations snatch up top-end stars-to-be that slip through the cracks.

It's more art than science. More improv theater than scripted drama. That makes the concept of bold predictions tricky since the entire process is a giant heap of guesswork.

Anthony Bennett was drafted first overall in 2013, for crying out loud! Nothing about the draft is predictable.

The best way to approach this, then, is to understand that a bold prediction is almost supposed to be wrong. Otherwise, what's bold about it?

Establishing a cutoff is tricky, but let's go with this: If it seems like the prediction in question is less than 20 percent likely to come true, it counts as bold. There has to be something that loosely tethers these guesses to reality, but there can't be anything indicating they're likely.

Good enough? Great. Let's be bold.