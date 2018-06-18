Jaren Jackson Jr. Trains with Father, Picks Custom Suit Ahead of NBA Draft Night

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 18, 2018

Jaren Jackson Jr. made a name for himself at Michigan State, and now he'll look to do the same at the next level. Jackson is expected to be a top pick at Thursday night's NBA Draft.

But first, he's got to get the right kit, and this one is about more than style. On Tuesday, watch the video above to see Jackson training with his father and debating which type of suit to wear.

From B/R x JCPenney

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Related

    Report: Cavs Have Made Calls to Spurs About Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Have Made Calls to Spurs About Kawhi

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    ‘The NBA Gave Me My Depression’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    ‘The NBA Gave Me My Depression’

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Kicks Exclusive: Ayton & Bagley Sign with Puma

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Kicks Exclusive: Ayton & Bagley Sign with Puma

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Auctioning JR's Gm 1 Jersey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Auctioning JR's Gm 1 Jersey

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report