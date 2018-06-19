World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Tuesday

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

The final 2018 FIFA World Cup group will get underway on Tuesday, as Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan will be in action in Group H. Hosts Russia will also return to the pitch, taking on Egypt.

Group H may be the closest thing this year's World Cup has to a group of death, featuring four talented teams that appear relatively evenly matched. Russia have the lead in Group A, thanks to goal difference, and could already qualify for the next round on Tuesday.

Here are the complete standings so far:

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 1, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, 3, 3

2. England, 1, 1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Here are the latest odds, via OddsShark:

Colombia (18-25), Draw (5-2), Japan (39-10). Pick: Colombia

Poland (63-50), Draw (21-10), Senegal (9-4). Pick: Draw

Russia (22-25), Draw (193-100), Egypt (3-1). Pick: Draw

Senegal, Poland and Colombia are all dark-horse teams favoured by fans all over the world, and it's a little cruel to have the three in the same group. Add in Japan, an Asian giant that has a tendency to underwhelm at the World Cup but does have plenty of talent, and Group H has the makings of a thriller.

Samurai Blue are perhaps least likely to advance due to their coaching situation as they appointed Akira Nishino mere months ago. Japan still seem to be looking for an identity and have not played well in the friendlies leading up to the tournament.

Senegal and Poland are led by star forwards coming off great seasons, and Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski should soak up the headlines in their confrontation.

The African teams have not done well so far, but most believe Senegal have the best chance of changing that trend:

Much will depend on Kalidou Koulibaly, who will be tasked with shutting down Lewandowski. The ace striker was phenomenal in qualifying, breaking the UEFA scoring record.

And then there's Colombia, who entertained neutral fans four years ago and have matured into a top team since. James Rodriguez is back on track at Bayern Munich after a tough time with Real Madrid, and Radamel Falcao is healthy and scoring at a solid rate.

In Group A, all of Egypt will be praying Mohamed Salah returns from injury with a vengeance, as the team is nowhere near as good without him. The Russians can afford to sit back and play for a draw if they choose, as their excellent goal difference puts them in a good position moving forward.