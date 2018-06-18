NBA Rumors: Nate McMillan's Son Jamelle Joins Suns Coaching Staff

Jamelle McMillan, the son of Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, will reportedly be part of the Phoenix Suns coaching staff.

Per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, McMillan will join head coach Igor Kokoskov in Phoenix next season.

McMillan has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. He previously worked as a coaching intern and player development coach for the franchise.

On his website, the 29-year-old described what his work for the Pelicans entailed:

"I put together individual workouts for players consisting of skill work within the framework of our offense and offensive style. I also use a lot of film for individual instruction to teach and show fundamentals for improvement. I also assist in game-plan scouting for our team against a number of opponents. During the summer, I run draft workouts for our organization and travel to visit our players individually. The summer is where the most development takes place. Towards the end of the summer, I work a variety of camps that consist mainly of NBA players or potential prospects."

In addition to his work as a Pelicans assistant, McMillan spent last summer as the head coach of the team's NBA Summer League affiliate. He played basketball for four years at Arizona State from 2007 to 2011.

The Suns will need McMillan's skills as a development coach since they own the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, which takes place Thursday.

