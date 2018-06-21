Bruce Brown NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Detroit Pistons' Pick

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have selected Bruce Brown in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 42 overall pick.

He drew NBA interest as a freshman before going back to Miami and injuring his foot midway through the season. Brown became an intriguing buy-low candidate this month, having not had a full year to show teams he improved in certain key areas.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'5"

Weight: 194.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6'9"

Reach: 8'2 ½"

Pro player comparison: Lance Stephenson

Offensive strengths

With 2-guard size, quickness and athleticism, Brown works as a combo guard who's at his best attacking and setting the table. He graded in the 91st percentile as a pick-and-roll passer, showing the ability to pick apart defenses off ball screens and find the open man. He averaged 4.0 assists. As a scorer, he can slice through gaps and get to the basket, and he has the chance to be a bigger weapon in transition in a faster NBA game.

Offensive weaknesses

Brown averaged fewer than 15.0 points per 40 minutes in both seasons. He isn't an advanced shot-creator for himself, having gone 0-of-7 out of isolation as a sophomore. And he didn't show any improvement as a shooter, missing 44 of his 60 three-point attempts before going down with an injury. Brown also had trouble finishing at the basket, where he shot 48.4 percent.

Defensive outlook

Brown offers defensive value with his potential to guard both backcourt positions. He's quick enough laterally to stick with ball-handlers, and he possesses enough size to match up against 2s. Through 52 career games, he averaged 1.7 steals per 40 minutes. Brown could stand to improve his discipline, but he has the tools, speed and aggression to make a positive defensive impact.

Rookie-year projection

Brown figures to develop in the G League next season after only playing 19 games as a sophomore. He'll use his time there to improve working off the ball, since he won't be a primary initiator on offense like he was at Miami. Brown must become more of a shooting threat to crack the rotation early on, though his two-way playmaking potential could hold value in the right lineup.

Projected role: Reserve two-way playmaker

Brown's scoring limitations could hold him back. He'll still have the chance to carve out a supporting role as a jack-of-all-trades guard who'll pass, rebound and defend. Brown did have the occasional game in college when his confidence started pumping and he was able to make outside shots in bunches. If it begins to happen more frequently in the pros, he could be an effective sixth man.

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com and Synergy Sports.