NBA Draft 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Latest Mock-Draft Predictions

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns have been considering their future ever since they won the draft lottery last month and knew they would have the No. 1 selection in the NBA draft.

The draft appears to be wide open after the first pick, but the Suns have a chance to draft center Deandre Ayton, the explosive talent who played with the Arizona Wildcats.

Ayton has a chance to be a game-changing player, and it would be somewhat of a surprise if his name is not called first Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft will be televised by ESPN and it will be live-streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Mock Draft, First Round

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke



3. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

5. Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Slovenia

6. Orlando Magic: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

7. Chicago Bulls: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers): Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

14. Denver Nuggets: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Elie Okobo, PG, France

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

18. San Antonio Spurs: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

21. Utah Jazz: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

23. Indiana Pacers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

24. Portland Trail Blazers: De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG, USC

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): Landry Shamet, PG/SG, Wichita State

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Jacob Evans, SG/SF, Cincinnati

27. Boston Celtics: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Moritz Wagner, PF-C, Michigan

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

DeAndre Ayton

Ayton averaged 20.1 points per game for the Wildcats this season while connecting on an impressive 61.2 percent of his shots from the field and taking down 11.6 rebounds per night.

He is an impressive 7'1" and 250 pounds, and the Bahamian pivot man has shown the kind of power needed to dominate on both ends of the floor. However, after just one season playing college basketball, he is going to have to prove his consistency over the course of an 82-game schedule and continue to grow into his immense potential.

He comes into the draft with a boatload of self-confidence. "No one's built like me," he said, per Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated. "I play 110 percent on both ends of the floor."

Ayton has had highlight-film plays in which he blocks a shot with authority and then comes up the court at full speed, takes a pass from his teammate and finishes with a rim-wrecking dunk.

He is the type of player who has the potential to turn a franchise around once he gets his bearings of playing against the best players in the world on a nightly basis around him.

Marvin Bagley III

Bagley is another big man at 6'11" and 234 pounds, and he can take over a game with his offensive skills.

Bagley has similar offensive numbers to Ayton, as he averaged 21.0 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils in his freshman year while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor.

Bagley has the advantage of having competed in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a much tougher conference on an every-game basis than the Pac-12.

The Duke star appears to be the player most ready for prime time in this draft. The belief is that Ayton has more potential to be a dominating superstar when his talent develops, but Bagley should be ready to produce in a modern NBA offense because of his ability to find the open spot and hit the shot.

Bagley's defense may have some holes to it, but he thinks he is worthy of being the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

"Absolutely," Bagley said, per Doug Haller of AZ Central. "I've put so much into this game—every single day. I've sacrificed a lot. And it’s kind of disrespectful in a way. Kind of just knowing what I do every single day and knowing how hard I go, you never want to be second. You want to be first. You want to be on top. I use it as drive."

Trae Young

Oklahoma superstar Trae Young burst on the scene this year with his ability to hit the deep shot and score at explosive levels. While he seemed to tire as the college season went on and he faced double- and triple-teams, Young represents a player who can provide instant offense and change the tone of any game with his ability to string long shots together.

Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists for the Sooners in 2017-18 while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc. He also connected on 86.1 percent of his free throws.

Rightly or wrongly, the feeling is that Young has some Stephen Curry-like talents. Young is listed at 6'2" and 180 pounds, and he is not overly impressive from a physical perspective, but the Warriors' superstar admires what he sees from Young when he watches one of his games.

"He’s unbelievable," Curry said, per Jason King of B/R Mag in a January feature. "I call it 'the flair.' … When I turn on the game, [I'm] just watching him on the floor, where he is at all times. That kind of magnetism is pretty special in the college game."

Young received superstar-level attention from the start of the season, but he seemed to handle it well and not let it impact his preparation or his performance. "I'm actually enjoying attention," he said. "Who wouldn't? I'm glad people get excited watching me play. Hopefully I show them something new each time I step on the court."

That bodes well for his upcoming career in the NBA.