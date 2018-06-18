Romelu Lukaku Brace Leads Belgium Past Panama in 3-0 World Cup Win

June 18, 2018

Belgium came through in their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday, beating debutants Panama 3-0 in Group G.  

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Dries Mertens also got on the board, as Belgium patiently broke down their opponents in a routine win.

The Europeans entered the tournament among the favourites for the title, as they sit third in the FIFA rankings. With England and Tunisia also in Group G, they're expected to comfortably qualify for the knockout stages.

Here are the main takeaways from the match.

   

Lukaku Emerges As Golden Boot Favorite with Clinical Performance

Manchester United ace Lukaku has been in sensational form for the national team of late, and he added another two goals to his tally.

As shared by ESPN Stats & Info, he's been remarkably consistent:

With two goals already and elite passers all around him, the 25-year-old may well be the favourite for the Golden Boot race―especially considering he'll still face Tunisia and England's suspect defence.

For years, Belgium lacked a clinical, ace finisher who could make the difference in tight matches. While Panama are hardly elite competition, they did a fantastic job limiting Lukaku's touches, but he still came up big in the big moments.

The Red Devils can at times be complacent in front of goal, and in those moments, you need someone who can force the issue. They'll usually turn to Eden Hazard or Kevin De Bruyne, but in Lukaku, they may just have a third class player who can do just that in the knockout stages.

    

What's Next?

Belgium face Tunisia on Saturday, one day before Panama take on England.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

