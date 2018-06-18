J.A. Happ Trade Rumors: Yankees, Mariners Interested in Blue Jays Pitcher

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

As the Toronto Blue Jays fade from contention, pitcher J.A. Happ has reportedly caught the eye of two playoff contenders.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners have expressed interest in acquiring the southpaw.

The Yankees own the best winning percentage (.687) in Major League Baseball, but they are tied for first place in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox.

The Mariners have been a pleasant surprise at 46-26. They trail the Houston Astros by 1.5 games in the American League West and are trying to end the longest playoff drought—16 years—in North American professional sports.

Each team has had good starting pitching this season. The Yankees rank 10th in ERA (3.76), with the Mariners coming in 13th (3.99).

The Blue Jays entered Monday with a 33-38 record and are 12.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Happ is having a terrific year. The 35-year-old has a 3.48 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 63 hits allowed in 82.2 innings. He will become a free agent after the season.