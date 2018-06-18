Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-32) will try to end a two-game skid and lengthen their lead atop the National League West on Monday when they visit the American League West's Los Angeles Angels (38-34) in a pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks.

The Angels have also dropped two in a row to fall 9.5 games back in the AL West while the Diamondbacks own a 1.5-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB betting line: The Angels opened as -116 favorites (wager $116 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.0-2.8, Angels (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Despite losing two straight, Arizona is definitely the hotter of the two teams, winning seven of eight prior to the losing streak. The Diamondbacks just need to get their offense going again after they were outscored 10-4 in the last two games against the New York Mets over the weekend. Prior to that, they had averaged 8.5 runs in their previous eight games while winning seven of them.

Arizona will be sending Zack Greinke (5-5, 3.97 ERA) to the mound for the series opener too, and he definitely has more experience than 21-year-old counterpart Jaime Barria (5-2, 2.61 ERA) for Los Angeles.

Why the Angels can pay on the MLB lines

He may be inexperienced, but Barria has given up more than two earned runs only once in eight starts this season for the Angels. And in that lone game, he still managed to earn the road victory in an 11-4 rout of the New York Yankees on May 26.

Barria has been a pleasant surprise for Los Angeles, and he has performed well at home with a 2-1 mark and 2.14 ERA in four outings there. The fact that the Diamondbacks have never seen him before either should also work in favor of the Angels here, who are 5-3 in his eight starts overall, scoring six runs or more in each of the wins.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles has lost six of seven but put together a six-game winning streak before that. The Angels have also enjoyed some success versus Greinke, who is 3-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 12 lifetime appearances against them.

To make matters worse, Arizona is 4-8 in its last 12 interleague games, while Los Angeles is 7-4 in its previous 11. Take the Angels to pick up the win in this spot.

MLB betting trends

Arizona is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Arizona is 5-11 in its last 16 games on the road.

Los Angeles is 1-6 in its last seven games.

