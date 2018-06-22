Kevin Hervey NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Oklahoma City Thunder's Pick

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Kevin Hervey in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 57 overall pick.

It's been an inspiring story of recovery for Hervey, who tore is left ACL last season and his right ACL in high school. He bounced back this year to average 20.5 points per game and then turn heads at the NBA combine.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'7½"

Weight: 211.6 pounds

Wingspan: 7'3½"

Reach: 8'11"

Pro-player comparison: Ersan Ilyasova

Offensive strengths

Hervey's game will be all about shot-making at the next level. In 115 career college games, he averaged 1.8 made threes with fluid mechanics and a high release. But he's also capable of converting in other ways. Hervey made 11-of-19 runners and shot 44.8 percent on post-ups. Out of isolation, he shot 40.0 percent combined on drives and pull-ups. His tools and scoring versatility should be suited for either forward position.

Offensive weaknesses

Poor explosiveness limits Hervey off the dribble and at the basket, where he shot 55.6 percent. On 42 possessions as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, he only generated 18 total points (seventh percentile). And despite being an impressive shot-maker, he only shot 10-of-36 off screens. Hervey also was loose with the ball, having totaled 90 turnovers to just 73 assists.

Defensive outlook

Hervey has terrific length useful for guarding both forward positions. He didn't have strong steal and block rates as a senior, which historically isn't the greatest sign. Hervey can also be too nonchalant on defense, and there are questions as to whether he's laterally quick enough to guard wings or big and tough enough to handle certain 4s.

Rookie-year projection

Hervey's role will change dramatically moving from college to the pros. Used in 31.0 percent of Texas Arlington's possessions, he'll move to a more complementary role as a catch-and-shooter, which will likely be how he gets most of his scoring chances. Whether he can earn time as a rookie will come down to his shooting consistency and ability to hold his own defensively.

Projected role: Shot-making reserve

Hervey will have his chance in the NBA due to his scoring instincts and long ball. He'll likely play mostly as a small-ball 4 who stretches the floor. His three-point percentage could rise at the next level, where he'll have a smaller workload offensively and better passers and playmakers to set him up. Best-case, Hervey carves out a a career as a shot-making specialist and supporting scorer.

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com and Synergy Sports.