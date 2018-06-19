World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Online Coverage Guide for Tuesday

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez gestures on the pitch during a training session at the Milanello training centre on June 5, 2018 in Carnago, near Milan, northern Italy, as part of their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. - Football players of the Colombia national team will stay in Milanello for trainings until June 12, 2018. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Group H finally get their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign under way on Tuesday as Colombia take on Japan and Poland play Senegal to complete the opening round of matches in Russia.

The hosts then play their second match of the tournament against Egypt and will take huge momentum into the clash after their 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

Here is where to catch all the action from the sixth day of the World Cup:

         

Colombia vs. Japan, 3 p.m. local time (1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET), BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Poland vs. Senegal, 6 p.m. local time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET), ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Russia vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET), BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

          

Live-streaming links: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass.

                     

Colombia were one of the most thrilling sides on show at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and they arguably deserved to make it past the quarter-finals.

James Rodriguez was their star man four years ago and won the Golden Boot, and he will be looking to light up the action again in Russia.

Japan are arguably the easiest side Los Cafeteros will face in their group, as Senegal and Poland are both fine outfits.

The Samurai Blue are ranked No. 61 in the world—Colombia are No. 16—and it seems unlikely they will be able to handle an attack that includes not just James, but Carlos Bacca, Juan Cuadrado and an in-form Radamel Falcao.

Poland are ranked No. 8 in the world and Senegal only No. 27, but the African nation boast huge quality which could thrill in Russia.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane eyes the ball during a training session on June 15, 2018 in Kaluga during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)
ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

They have an impressive spine to the side which includes Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Keita Balde and, most significantly, Sadio Mane.

Poland's star is Robert Lewandowski, and the Bayern Munich man's contributions could be telling, as he does not have the strongest defence behind him—they have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Russia went into their World Cup under a cloud of negativity following a run of seven games without victory.

However, they subverted expectations with a 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener.

Egypt then lost to Uruguay and are now under huge pressure to get something from their meeting with the hosts or risk an early exit from the tournament.

Crucially for the Pharaohs, Mohamed Salah looks set to be fit to return to action at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, per BBC Sport:

With the Liverpool superstar in the side, Egypt are a better team than Russia.

But momentum can be hugely influential at a World Cup, and the two sides' contrasting opening fixtures make predicting the outcome of Tuesday's clash a major challenge.

