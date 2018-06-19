Best Player Each MLB Buyer Can Add Before the Trade Deadline

15 of 15

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are trying to make a title run in what is likely Bryce Harper's final D.C. season. They acquired lights-out reliever Kelvin Herrera from the Royals on Monday for three prospects, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Their starting rotation has been hit by injuries, most notably to right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who has a shoulder issue.

They've got ace Max Scherzer, but they're a club in unambiguous win-now mode.

They could therefore make a move for Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels, who's enjoyed a resurgent season in which he's struck out 85 in 85.1 innings. Plus, Hamels is intimately familiar with the NL East from his days with the Phillies.

Another fact worth noting: The Nats are not on Hamels' 20-team no-trade list, per Morosi.

The seller's return: Hamels is coming off a down year in which he posted a 4.20 ERA. He has a $20 million team option or $6 million buyout for 2019. Considering his extensive track record and positive recent results, he could net the Rangers a package headlined by shortstop Carter Kieboom, Washington's No. 3 prospect.

All statistics and contract information accurate through Sunday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.