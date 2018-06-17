JR Smith's Cavaliers Game-Worn Jersey from Game 1 of NBA Finals Up for Auction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors fans who never want to forget about their 2018 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers have the opportunity to own a jersey from the player responsible for the series' most infamous moment.

JR Smith's game-worn black jersey from Game 1 is available for public bidding on the NBA Auctions website. At 10:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, the current bid was a head-turning $1,520.

Smith was wearing the jersey when he famously rebounded George Hill's missed free throw with the contest tied in the final seconds of regulation and dribbled away from the basket as time expired. A despondent LeBron James motioned for a timeout during the sequence but to no avail, and the Warriors went on to steamroll the Cavaliers in the overtime period for a 124-114 win.

Golden State never looked back in the series and swept Cleveland, clinching its third title in four years.