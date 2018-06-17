JR Smith's Cavaliers Game-Worn Jersey from Game 1 of NBA Finals Up for Auction

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles in the closing seconds of regulation as LeBron James #23 attempts direct the offense against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors fans who never want to forget about their 2018 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers have the opportunity to own a jersey from the player responsible for the series' most infamous moment.

JR Smith's game-worn black jersey from Game 1 is available for public bidding on the NBA Auctions website. At 10:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, the current bid was a head-turning $1,520.

Smith was wearing the jersey when he famously rebounded George Hill's missed free throw with the contest tied in the final seconds of regulation and dribbled away from the basket as time expired. A despondent LeBron James motioned for a timeout during the sequence but to no avail, and the Warriors went on to steamroll the Cavaliers in the overtime period for a 124-114 win.

Golden State never looked back in the series and swept Cleveland, clinching its third title in four years.

