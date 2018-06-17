Bar Where Zach Randolph's Brother Was Killed Likely Intentionally Set on Fire

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Less than 24 hours after Roger Randolph was shot and killed at the Hop's Blues Room in Marion, Indiana, a fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage at the bar. According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), the fire that took place early Sunday morning was likely set intentionally.

Roger was the brother of Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph.

While Marion Fire Department Investigator Brandon Eckstein determined the latest action to be an act of arson, it is not yet known whether it is related to the Saturday shooting.

Roger was killed just before 5 a.m. local time, as reported by Anna Carrera of WTHR. The 35-year-old was previously sentenced to three years in prison in 2005 for his role in a nightclub shooting.

His brother, Zach, just finished his 17th year in the NBA, his first with the Kings. He has played for five different organizations in his career, including eight with the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that sent out condolences on Twitter:

Mae Randolph, Zach's mother, also recently died in November 2016.