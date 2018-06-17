Brooks Koepka, Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrate 2018 US Open Win

Brooks Koepka, Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrate 2018 US Open WinJune 17, 2018
For the second year in a row, Brooks Koepka celebrated a U.S. Open victory with girlfriend Jena Sims.
Koepka and Sims shared a kiss as he headed for the clubhouse after sinking his bogey putt on the 18th green Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Since Koepka had already finished atop the leaderboard at the U.S. Open before, Fox announcer Joe Buck didn't make the same mistake as he did in 2017, when he initially confused Sims with Koepka's ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards.
Koepka captured his second major title after finishing the 2018 U.S. Open at one over, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood.
Koepka survived what proved to be a war of attrition, as only four golfers finished at better than five-over. By doing so, the 28-year-old entered a select group of golfers. Only seven men have won back-to-back U.S. Open titles, with Curtis Strange the most recent (1988 and 1989) to pull it off before Koepka.
Koepka Goes Back-to-Back at the US Open 🏆