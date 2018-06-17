Phil Mickelson's Wife Says He Was Ready to Withdraw from US Open After Saturday

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson offered to withdraw from the 2018 U.S. Open following his unique tactic to prevent his putt from rolling off the green.

According to Mickelson's wife, Amy, the five-time major champion spoke with United States Golf Association executive director Mike Davis following outcry over his decision to hit a moving ball on the 13th green Saturday.

"When he heard that he called [Davis] and said, 'If I've done something that crosses the line that much, then I need to withdraw immediately,'" Amy said, per Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols. "You know it's not his finest moment, but hopefully he'll learn from it. Like anybody, good people make mistakes. We all have a moment in life sometimes and that was kind of a moment I think for him."

Mickelson even left the Fox announcers at a loss for words as he used a tactic few had ever seen before; as his bogey putt rolled past the hole and appeared to be slowly making its way off the green entirely, he quickly ran behind the ball and hit it back toward the cup:

The USGA released a statement Saturday clarifying the situation, in effect saying Mickelson only received a two-stroke penalty rather than disqualification because he made a forward strike at the ball rather than stopping it altogether.

Mickelson told reporters after the round he was aware he would be assessed a two-stroke penalty for his actions and determined that was a preferable outcome to letting the ball roll to a stop on its own.

Mickelson finished 11 over for the round, which put him at 17-over for the tournament. He rebounded Sunday with a one-under 69 to move to 16-over and into a tie for 48th.