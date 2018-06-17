This South Korea Fan Has the Best Flag at the World Cup

B/R Video
June 17, 2018

Raymond An has the best flag at the World Cup. 

The 27-year-old from Koreatown in Virginia has stitched together a South Korea flag using kits from 31 of the 32 competing countries. 

Watch the video to learn why Denmark is missing. 

