Neymar, Brazil Draw 1-1 vs. Switzerland in 2018 World Cup Opener

Brazil and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in their Group E game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.



A brilliant Philippe Coutinho strike from range handed Brazil the lead after 20 minutes. However, Steven Zuber took advantage of some slack defending to head an equaliser in the second half.



The result means Serbia top the group ahead of Brazil and Switzerland after the first round of games as they beat Costa Rica 1-0 earlier in the day.

Brazil Show World Cup 2018 Is Wide Open

Brazil began the tournament as one of the early favourites, but their failure to beat Switzerland will dampen some of the hype.

Tite's team began strongly and, after going ahead through Coutinho's fine strike, looked set for victory. However, they seemed to ease off and could not find a winner after Switzerland equalised.

It was the same story as defending champions Germany, who were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in their opening game and now have work to do to make it through the group stage.

Spain are also yet to win after being drawn 3-3 by Portugal, while Lionel Messi's Argentina could not find a way past Iceland and drew 1-1.

BBC journalist Francis Keogh offered his view:

The competition looks wide-open with only one of the big-hitters—France—having managed a win. There have been plenty of surprises already, and no team has staked a claim to be crowned world champions.

What's Next

The teams return to action on Friday. Tite's side face Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, while Switzerland take on Serbia in Kaliningrad.