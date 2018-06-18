World Cup 2018 Predictions, Odds and Standings Ahead of Monday's Group Matches

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Monday as Sweden face South Korea in Group E, while Group F gets under way as Belgium take on Panama and England play Tunisia.

Here are the predictions for Monday's action, along with the latest odds, according to OddsShark:

Sweden (99/100) vs. South Korea (27/10), draw (11/5). Prediction: 1-0

Belgium (9/50) vs. Panama (14/1), draw (27/5). Prediction: 3-0

Tunisia (17/1) vs. England (39/100), draw (31/10). Prediction: 1-2

Here's a look at the group standings ahead of Monday's matches.

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 1, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

3. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Sweden vs. South Korea

The second game in Group E takes place on Monday as Sweden face South Korea. The group started in sensational style as Mexico stunned defending champions Germany 1-0.

Mexico and Germany will still be favourites to progress, but if either Sweden or South Korea can pick up three points in this game, it will give their hopes of progressing a big lift.

South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong explained how they have taken a novel approach to the match, per Selecao Brasileira:

Meanwhile, Sweden manager Janne Andersson has apologised for spying on a South Korea training session during a pre-World Cup training camp in Austria, per the Guardian.

The two teams look to be the weakest in Group E, and Monday's match promises to be a tight affair. Sweden have the stronger squad and should just have enough to sneak a narrow win.

Belgium vs. Panama

Group F begins with a clash between Belgium and Panama. The latter are in the World Cup finals for the first time in their history.

The competition has already seen some surprise results, with Iceland holding Argentina and Mexico beating Germany, and a Panama win would be another upset.

Panama boss Hernan Dario Gomez has played down his team's chances of pulling off a shock, per freelance football writer Dan Kilpatrick:

Belgium have quality throughout their squad and will be expected to go deep into the tournament.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned that talisman Eden Hazard is going into the World Cup in great shape, per Sid Lowe at the Guardian.

He said: "I have known Eden for so many years, but I don’t think I have seen him train and play this amazing as in these last three weeks and these last games."

Panama are one of the weakest teams in the competition, and Belgium will be expected to win and in some style on Monday.

Tunisia vs. England

England take on Tunisia on Monday, and manager Gareth Southgate has said the players have already been told who will be in the team, per Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard:

The Three Lions are known for underachieving at major tournaments, but Southgate has selected a youthful squad who have not been burdened by heavy expectations.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane captains the team and will provide a threat. He scored 41 goals in all competitions for Spurs last season.

However, the team is inexperienced, which may prove a factor, and with Belgium also in the group, England will feel they must take points from their opening fixture.

Tunisia will be the underdogs going into the game, but striker Anice Badri sounded bullish ahead of the clash, per Simon Mullock at the Mirror: "We respect the English team, but we do not fear them. Remember, in football, everything is possible in a single match."

Tunisia warmed up for the World Cup with games against Portugal, Spain and Turkey and showed they are difficult to beat. Their only defeat came in a 1-0 loss to Spain courtesy of a late Iago Aspas goal.

England may find it tough to break down Tunisia, but they have the firepower to edge another tight game.